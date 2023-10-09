Morning Support Worker (Weekdays) - Heart of England Mencap Valley Road - Leamington Spa

Morning Support Worker (Weekdays) - Heart of England Mencap

Valley Road - Leamington Spa

Hours: 7.30am – 10/11am

We have openings for a 12.5 and 17.5 hour a week contract on a permanent basis.

Valley Road is a 4 bed home offering customers a home away from home experience. Our customers range from 18 years old through to their mid 50’s with their stays ranging from 1 night to 2 weeks and can include a variety of activities including cooking and baking, sensory sessions, access to our large garden with our adapted adult swing, basketball, football, access to the local community which may be going out to pubs, cafes, cinema, parks, movie nights and pamper sessions.

This role will require you to work from 7.30am - 10am (or 11am if preferred) Monday - Friday. You might be required to prepare meals with our customers, it could also include assisting with grooming/personal care and washing/dressing before our customers head out to their daily activities. Some of our customers will head to a day service whilst others may prefer to access the local area – we are supportive of our customers going out into the community, developing new friendships and doing their favourite things so for our team no two days are the same!

Some previous care experience could be advantageous however full training will be provided - after all, good care comes from the HEART.

Alongside being part of something amazing, our employee benefits include:

Enhanced hourly rate of £11.25 per hour for morning shifts within this service!

Extensive training and development – we will support with health and social care diplomas together with the care certificate

28 days’ annual leave (inclusive of bank holidays) rising to 33 days after 5 years

Access to 24 hour Employee Assistance Scheme and trained mental health first aiders

Discount card for high street and online retailers

Employee ‘Refer a Friend’ scheme

Long service awards

Sick pay

Life assurance scheme

Staff recognition awards

Work mobile

On site free parking

Enhanced rates for Bank holiday and certain shifts

Flexible shifts

Company Pension

Closing Date November 2, 2023

To learn more, and apply, please visit: https://www.jobs-heartofenglandmencap.org.uk/Job/c9822df4-7dbc-40d9-ae07-e3d642ad0f00