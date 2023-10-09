Evening Support Worker (Weekdays) - Heart of England Mencap Valley Road - Leamington Spa

Evening Support Worker (Weekdays) - Heart of England Mencap

Valley Road - Leamington Spa

Hours: 3pm – 10pm

We have openings for a 35 hour a week contract on a permanent basis.

Valley Road is a 4 bed home offering customers a home away from home experience. Our customers range from 18 years old through to their mid 50’s with their stays ranging from 1 night to 2 weeks and can include a variety of activities including cooking and baking, sensory sessions, access to our large garden with our adapted adult swing, basketball, football, access to the local community which may be going out to pubs, cafes, cinema, parks, movie nights and pamper sessions.

This role will require you to work from 3pm - 10pm Monday - Friday. Our customers usually arrive back to our home from their daily activities at around 3pm, so after this time you will be supporting our customers with activities. This could be some sensory activities, baking, spending time in our fantastic garden or accessing the local community. You might then be required to prepare an evening meal with our customers or maybe just some encouragement and support for them to do so themselves, it could also include assisting with grooming/personal care and washing/dressing so our customers are ready for bed. We have a range of customers with a range of hobbies and interests so no Two days are the same!

Some previous care experience could be advantageous however full training will be provided - after all, good care comes from the HEART.

Alongside being part of something amazing, our employee benefits include:

Extensive training and development – we will support with health and social care diplomas together with the care certificate

28 days’ annual leave (inclusive of bank holidays) rising to 33 days after 5 years

Access to 24 hour Employee Assistance Scheme and trained mental health first aiders

Discount card for high street and online retailers

Employee ‘Refer a Friend’ scheme

Long service awards

Sick pay

Life assurance scheme

Staff recognition awards

Work mobile

Free on site parking

Mileage rates

Enhanced rates for Bank Holiday and certain shifts

Flexible shifts

Company pension

Closing Date: November 2, 2023

To learn more, and apply, please visit: https://www.jobs-heartofenglandmencap.org.uk/Job/3abc65a1-fefa-4b0c-a705-c8d49fc0d2ba