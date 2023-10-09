Evening Support Worker (Weekdays) - Heart of England Mencap Valley Road - Leamington Spa
Evening Support Worker (Weekdays) - Heart of England Mencap
Valley Road - Leamington Spa
Hours: 3pm – 10pm
We have openings for a 35 hour a week contract on a permanent basis.
Valley Road is a 4 bed home offering customers a home away from home experience. Our customers range from 18 years old through to their mid 50’s with their stays ranging from 1 night to 2 weeks and can include a variety of activities including cooking and baking, sensory sessions, access to our large garden with our adapted adult swing, basketball, football, access to the local community which may be going out to pubs, cafes, cinema, parks, movie nights and pamper sessions.
This role will require you to work from 3pm - 10pm Monday - Friday. Our customers usually arrive back to our home from their daily activities at around 3pm, so after this time you will be supporting our customers with activities. This could be some sensory activities, baking, spending time in our fantastic garden or accessing the local community. You might then be required to prepare an evening meal with our customers or maybe just some encouragement and support for them to do so themselves, it could also include assisting with grooming/personal care and washing/dressing so our customers are ready for bed. We have a range of customers with a range of hobbies and interests so no Two days are the same!
Some previous care experience could be advantageous however full training will be provided - after all, good care comes from the HEART.
Alongside being part of something amazing, our employee benefits include:
- Extensive training and development – we will support with health and social care diplomas together with the care certificate
- 28 days’ annual leave (inclusive of bank holidays) rising to 33 days after 5 years
- Access to 24 hour Employee Assistance Scheme and trained mental health first aiders
- Discount card for high street and online retailers
- Employee ‘Refer a Friend’ scheme
- Long service awards
- Sick pay
- Life assurance scheme
- Staff recognition awards
- Work mobile
- Free on site parking
- Mileage rates
- Enhanced rates for Bank Holiday and certain shifts
- Flexible shifts
- Company pension
Closing Date: November 2, 2023
To learn more, and apply, please visit: https://www.jobs-heartofenglandmencap.org.uk/Job/3abc65a1-fefa-4b0c-a705-c8d49fc0d2ba