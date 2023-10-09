Information about e-scooters

E-scooters have gained popularity in recent years as a convenient mode of transportation, especially among young individuals.

E-scooters have gained popularity in recent years as a convenient mode of transportation, especially among young individuals. However, it is crucial for us to recognize that their use in certain areas is prohibited by law, and ignoring these regulations can have serious consequences, including accidents, injuries, and legal ramifications.

It is currently against the law to ride a privately owned e-scooter in any public place in the UK. As well as being illegal, Warwickshire County Council and Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership have concerns about the safety of e-scooters. The latest Department for Transport’s (DfT) Reported Road casualties Great Britain, annual report 2021 revealed that nationally there were 1,434 casualties involving e-scooters, including 10 people killed, 421 seriously injured and 1,003 slightly injured.

Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership has developed several assets which can be used to raise awareness of the laws on e-scooters, including posters, leaflets and a social media infographic. We are keen for schools to access and share these resources to raise awareness of the Law surrounding the use of e-scooters, your support in helping to raise awareness and educate would be greatly appreciated.

If you can support with sharing information and raising awareness among your pupils and families and would like to receive a digital leaflet, poster and social media infographic please contact: roadsafetyeducation@warwickshire.gov.uk.