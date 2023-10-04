IRSS Recovery Support Worker - Coventry and Warwickshire Mind

Job Title Recovery Support Worker Location Coventry, Intensive Recovery Support Service Salary £20,500 per annum Hours Full time – 37 hours per week Shift work- working on a rota basis, includes days/weekends/bank holidays and occasional nights to provide cover. We are looking for one driver for outreach work, and one recovery support worker.

About The Role

We are currently looking for a Recovery Support Worker, to provide practical and emotional person-centred support that works towards empowerment and recovery, which values equality and diversity and is proactively targeted to achieve levels of independence appropriate for each Service User.

The Intensive Recovery Support Service is a creative, flexible, recovery based support service designed to meet the needs of individuals who require a higher level of support than is currently available through floating support and other housing related support services.

People experiencing mental health problems often need to feel safe and supported to enable them to explore their options for independence, and this has been created through the approach of the Intensive Recovery Support Service.

We can support people already living in the community, making the transition from hospital back to their own accommodation, or living in supported accommodation, where the current level of support is not sufficient to meet their needs.

We are looking for one candidate with a vehicle who is able to drive out into the community to provide support.

Key Responsibilities include:

To carry out a range of duties which ensure the wellbeing of all service users and that an effective outcome defined delivery of support is achieved.

To ensure the minimum standards as set by CQC, are met, and exceeded at all times.

To provide information, guidance and where appropriate to signpost individuals to specialist agencies.

To travel to different venues across Coventry and Warwickshire to support clients.

To act as a key worker for a designated number of individuals, facilitating regular wellbeing support planning and review

To assist clients in developing their living skills (including budgeting, shopping, menu planning and cleanliness of their environment). This will include travelling to clients’ homes, assisting them in the community and may also include some light-touch personal care.

To encourage and accompany service users when initially accessing Coventry and Warwickshire Minds’ services and facilities and participate in relevant support groups/services.

To ensure all administrative procedures associated with the service are maintained.

To participate in activities of daily living or domestic tasks when required.

Essential criteria includes:

Experience of working in care/support.

Ability to co-ordinate and prioritise a range of duties and responsibilities.

Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written.

Able to use a computer and/or other electronic device.

Clear understanding of confidentiality and data protection.

NVQ/Diploma level 2 or 3 in Health & Social Care.

Commitment to valuing fair access and diversity.

Flexibility – Able to work shifts over 7 days including bank holidays and possible night shifts.

A car driver with the ability to travel to venues across Coventry and Warwickshire.

Mandatory Questions:

If you are submitting a CV, you MUST include answers to the following questions, these can also be found on our application form:

Do you have any unspent convictions or conditional cautions?

If yes please give details of date(s) of offence(s), nature of offence(s) and sentence(s) passed. Are there any restrictions regarding your employment in the UK? E.g. do you require a work permit? If yes please provide details.

Are you the partner or relative of anyone currently connected with Coventry and Warwickshire Mind? (either as a volunteer, service user or employee If yes please confirm their name and which project they are connected with if known.

Do you hold a UK driving license?

What We Can Offer You:

The following are just some of the benefits that Coventry and Warwickshire Mind offer its employees:

Working Culture – based on core values of trust, honesty, inclusivity, enabling, effective and an unapologetic drive for excellence for children and young people.

Annual Leave – 25 days plus bank holidays plus an extra day for every two completed holiday years.

Wellbeing Day – 1 day, per holiday year, to be used to take care of your own mental health and wellbeing.

Life Insurance Policy – Coventry and Warwickshire Mind are covered by a Life Insurance policy. The death in service payment is 2 x gross salary (tax free).

Employee Development – Active encouragement not only to assist performance in the current role but also for the benefit of personal development via various means. Access to CW Mind CPD training and opportunities to access external CPD training.

Pension – Minimum 5% employee contribution and 3% employer contribution, with an ethical investment policy option.

Sick Pay – On completion of a 6-month probationary period, Coventry and Warwickshire Mind employees will be eligible to a period of paid sick leave.

This post is subject to the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974 (Exceptions) Order 1975 and as such it will be necessary for a submission for Disclosure to be made to the Disclosure and Barring Service to check for any previous criminal convictions.

Closing Date: Thursday 5th October 2023

Interview date: TBC

Please note: Only successful applicants will be notified.

We reserve the right to close the application window early and without notice should a suitable number of applications be received.

To learn more, please visit: https://cwmind.org.uk/vacancy/recovery-support-worker-irss-2/