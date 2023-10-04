Data & Monitoring Officer - Coventry and Warwickshire Mind

Job Title Data & Monitoring Officer Location Coventry, Allesley Head Office Salary £25,000 per year Circa Hours Full time – 37 hours (Job Share Considered) Job type Permanent

About The Role:

This is an exciting and fast-paced role that requires an individual with a strong passion for working with data, as well as experience in using Excel for various data analysis tasks and report writing. The ideal candidate should be approachable and able to provide support and training to staff, enabling them to competently input and/or export service data using the appropriate systems.

The Data & Monitoring Officer will report to the Monitoring, Performance & Information Governance Manager and will be expected to work closely with key staff in services across all CW Mind. Working to improve and maintain systems for demonstrating that all Coventry and Warwickshire Mind services are meeting the requirements of their contract, through outcomes and outputs.

The Data & Monitoring Officer will support the quality assurance processes which drive performance in CW Mind as well as assist with Information Governance procedures where required.

Key Responsibilities include:

Assist the Monitoring, Performance & IG Manager to ensure that CW Mind has appropriate systems, processes, and measurement tools in order that the organisation can effectively monitor and evaluate the outcomes and value of its many different services.

Support the development and delivery of training and awareness programmes throughout the organisation in relation to, but not exclusive to, collecting and recording accurate information on the organisations’ database (training provided)

Regularly produce data visualisations (with Excel in the first instance) and reports (within agreed and often tight time scales), suitable for a range of different readers including commissioners, the senior management team, trustees, and the public.

Inputting, exporting, cleansing, transforming, visualising and analysing data.

Act as a System Administrator for the CRM system (Charitylog).

Assist with the continual improvement of the organisation’s database; always striving to improve data quality and functionality for staff.

To provide support to the Performance, Monitoring and Information Governance Manager with Data Subject Access Requests and Data Protection Impact Assessments.

Essential criteria includes:

Experience of using monitoring and evaluation tools.

Experience of using CRM database systems.

Data integrity.

Excellent MS Excel skills.

Highly numerate and confident working with quantitative data.

Strong written and oral communication skills, including the ability to convey data insights and training in clear and jargon free language.

Excellent MS Excel, Word and PowerPoint skills.

Meticulous attention to detail.

Excellent time management & organisational skills.

Knowledge of different outcome measures for mental health and wellbeing (e.g. WEMWBS, PHQ-9, GAD 7).

Academic qualification where the qualification contains significant research, evaluation or mathematical component/ or a minimum of 1 years experience working in a monitoring and evaluation or data role.

Excellent work ethic and positive attitude towards teamworking.

Commitment to valuing fair access & inclusivity.

What We Can Offer You:

The following are just some of the benefits that Coventry and Warwickshire Mind offer its employees:

Working Culture – based on core values of trust, honesty, inclusivity, enabling, effective and an apologetic drive for excellence for children and young people.

based on core values of trust, honesty, inclusivity, enabling, effective and an apologetic drive for excellence for children and young people. Annual Leave – 25 days plus bank holidays plus an extra day for every two completed holiday years.

25 days plus bank holidays plus an extra day for every two completed holiday years. Wellbeing Day – 1 day, per holiday year, to be used to take care of your own mental health and wellbeing.

– 1 day, per holiday year, to be used to take care of your own mental health and wellbeing. Life Insurance Policy – Coventry and Warwickshire Mind are covered by a Life Insurance policy. The death in service payment is 2 x gross salary (tax free).

Coventry and Warwickshire Mind are covered by a Life Insurance policy. The death in service payment is 2 x gross salary (tax free). Employee Development – Active encouragement not only to assist performance in the current role but also for the benefit of personal development via various means. Access to CW Mind CPD training and opportunities to access external CPD training.

Active encouragement not only to assist performance in the current role but also for the benefit of personal development via various means. Access to CW Mind CPD training and opportunities to access external CPD training. Flexible Working – A range of options available for all employee’s dependant on role and responsibilities.

A range of options available for all employee’s dependant on role and responsibilities. Pension – Minimum 5% employee contribution and 3% employer contribution, with an ethical investment policy option.

Minimum 5% employee contribution and 3% employer contribution, with an ethical investment policy option. Sick Pay – On completion of a 6-month probationary period, Coventry and Warwickshire Mind employees will be eligable to a period of paid sick leave.

Mandatory Questions:

If you are submitting a CV, you MUST include answers to the following questions, these can also be found on our application form:

Do you have any unspent convictions or conditional cautions?

If yes please give details of date(s) of offence(s), nature of offence(s) and sentence(s) passed.

If yes please give details of date(s) of offence(s), nature of offence(s) and sentence(s) passed. Are there any restrictions regarding your employment in the UK? E.g. do you require a work permit? If yes please provide details.

Are you the partner or relative of anyone currently connected with Coventry and Warwickshire Mind? (either as a volunteer, service user or employee If yes please confirm their name and which project they are connected with if known.

Do you hold a UK driving license?

Closing date: 12 Noon – Friday 13th October 2023

Interview Date: TBC

Please note: Only successful applicants will be notified.

We reserve the right to close the application window early and without notice should a suitable number of applications be received.

To learn more, please visit: https://cwmind.org.uk/vacancy/data-monitoring-officer/