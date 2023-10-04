Crisis Helpline Advisor for Children and Young People’s Service - Coventry and Warwickshire Mind

Service Children and Young People’s Service based within Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership Trust (CWPT) Job Title Crisis Helpline Advisor Location Based at Whitestone in Nuneaton however, some travel may be required, so access to a vehicle would be beneficial. Salary £23,500 per annum FTE Hours 9 am – 8 pm, Mon-Sun (Various shift patterns available, full-time and part-time)

Are you passionate about making a difference to the lives of young people and their families?

Do you believe that the child’s voice should be at the heart of the work you do?

Would you like to be part of an inclusive, enabling, honest and effective organisation?

Our vision is of a society that promotes good mental health for all and that values, as equals, people who experience mental health problems.

Come and join our creative, dynamic and motivated team supporting children and young people across Coventry and Warwickshire! We look forward to receiving your application.

.About The Role

The Home Treatment Crisis Line is delivered by Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership Trust (CWPT) and is aimed at Children and Young People (CYP) living in Coventry and Warwickshire.

As a Children and Young People (CYP) Crisis Helpline Advisor, you will be working in the CWPT team to provide support for those experiencing mental health difficulties. You will be part of the 24/7 team of mental health professionals offering information, advice, brief psychological interventions, and a crisis response where needed, many service users and carers will have been supported and their needs prevented from escalating further.

You will be providing support to people that may require referrals to internal and external services, signposting to a range of organisations as well as accessing other services delivered across the including Kooth, CW Mind and Rise. The support offered will include (but is not exclusive to) receiving referral calls from CYP who may be experiencing mental health difficulties, people looking for more general assistance and information about services, supporting with self-help techniques, carers looking for advice and services, professionals seeking support for their service users and other community support services.

You will be working in a community focused way to ensure that local organisations are aware of the provision, ensuring that you retain close and effective links with local organisations within the statutory and VCSE providers as well as keeping up to date with any pertinent changes to local provision.

The helpline is a 24/7 service (this post will operate between the hours of 9am and 8pm, Monday to Sunday) on a rota basis, delivered in partnership between Coventry and Warwickshire Mind (CWM), and Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership Trust. Under the direction of the 24/7 Crisis Line Service Manager, you will support the running of the service in line with contractual requirements, CW Mind’s Vision and Values, its Operating Policy and Procedures, and any relevant legal requirements.

Key Responsibilities include:

Working alongside our partner organisations, the post holder will provide a gateway to support, information, and signposting to clinical and non-clinical interventions, with a strong focus on both prevention and providing support to those in crisis.

Listen patiently, empathise with the service user’s situation and convey a genuine desire to help and support.

Maintain the Carenotes system through accurate data input and record keeping, constantly keeping data integrity as a core priority.

Ensure that your knowledge of local communities and organisations is kept up-to-date and that you utilise this knowledge to ensure appropriate and timely inward/onward referral.

Ensure that advice and signposting provided is relevant and appropriate, and safeguarding and risk is evaluated for all callers. Relevant information is documented, reported and recorded under the supervision of the service manager.

Follow the relevant safeguarding and child protection processes and procedures within Working Together Guidance and the Children’s Act 1989/2004 to ensure children/young people are safeguarded appropriately.

Ensure the active involvement of service users/clients through all aspects of the work.

Carry out any required training as would be reasonably required for a post of this level.

Essential Criteria includes:

Proven experience of delivering a service which provided a supporting role to mental health service users.

Experience of working with children and young people and their families.

Experience of providing telephone, online, email and live chat information.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Good IT skills.

An ability to effectively engage with mental health service users and empathise with people at all levels.

Up to date knowledge of mental health, safeguarding and key issues linked to good wellbeing.

Strong commitment to empowering service users.

Emotional resilience.

Mandatory Questions:

If you are submitting a CV, you MUST include answers to the following questions, these can also be found on our application form:

Do you have any unspent convictions or conditional cautions?

If yes please give details of date(s) of offence(s), nature of offence(s) and sentence(s) passed.

If yes please give details of date(s) of offence(s), nature of offence(s) and sentence(s) passed. Are there any restrictions regarding your employment in the UK? E.g. do you require a work permit? If yes please provide details.

Are you the partner or relative of anyone currently connected with Coventry and Warwickshire Mind? (either as a volunteer, service user or employee If yes please confirm their name and which project they are connected with if known.

Do you hold a UK driving license?

What We Can Offer You:

The following are just some of the benefits that Coventry and Warwickshire Mind offer its employees:

Working Culture – based on core values of trust, honesty, inclusivity, enabling, effective and an unapologetic drive for excellence for children and young people.

based on core values of trust, honesty, inclusivity, enabling, effective and an unapologetic drive for excellence for children and young people. Annual Leave – 25 days plus bank holidays plus an extra day for every two completed holiday years.

25 days plus bank holidays plus an extra day for every two completed holiday years. Wellbeing Day – 1 day, per holiday year, to be used to take care of your own mental health and wellbeing.

– 1 day, per holiday year, to be used to take care of your own mental health and wellbeing. Life Insurance Policy – Coventry and Warwickshire Mind are covered by a Life Insurance policy. The death in service payment is 2 x gross salary (tax free).

Coventry and Warwickshire Mind are covered by a Life Insurance policy. The death in service payment is 2 x gross salary (tax free). Employee Development – Active encouragement not only to assist performance in the current role but also for the benefit of personal development via various means. Access to CW Mind CPD training and opportunities to access external CPD training.

Active encouragement not only to assist performance in the current role but also for the benefit of personal development via various means. Access to CW Mind CPD training and opportunities to access external CPD training. Flexible Working – A range of options available for all employee’s dependant on role and responsibilities.

A range of options available for all employee’s dependant on role and responsibilities. Pension – Minimum 5% employee contribution and 3% employer contribution, with an ethical investment policy option.

Minimum 5% employee contribution and 3% employer contribution, with an ethical investment policy option. Sick Pay – On completion of a 6-month probationary period, Coventry and Warwickshire Mind employees will be eligible to a period of paid sick leave.

This post is subject to the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974 (Exceptions) Order 1975 and as such it will be necessary for a submission for Disclosure to be made to the Disclosure and Barring Service to check for any previous criminal convictions.

Closing date: Tuesday 10th October 2023 at 12 noon.

Interview Date: TBC

If you would like to discuss the role please contact: Zoe Hutchinson – zoe.hutchinson@cwmind.org.uk or Sabrina Gardner-Orr – sabrina.gardner-orr@cwmind.org.uk or call 02476631835

Please note: Only successful applicants will be notified.

We reserve the right to close the application window early and without notice should a suitable number of applications be received.

To learn more, please visit: https://cwmind.org.uk/vacancy/crisis-helpline-advisor-for-children-and-young-peoples-service/