Head of Operations - Coventry and Warwickshire Mind

Job Title Head of Operations Location Based in Coventry with travel across the region. Reporting To: Director of Operations/Deputy CEO Salary £43,000 – £46,000, depending on experience. Hours Full time (37 hours per week)

About The Role

We are currently looking for a Head of Operations to work as part of the Senior Management Team sharing responsibility for leadership, strategic direction and development of Coventry and Warwickshire Mind, ensuring the organisation is compliant with all relevant legislation.

You will be working closely with the Director of Operations to deliver a portfolio of services across residential, housing and recovery support.

The post holder is expected to make informed decisions on a wide range of policy and strategic matters, which influence the

effective management of Coventry and Warwickshire Mind.

Key Responsibilities include:

To increase Coventry and Warwickshire Mind’s professional profile, through the development and maintenance of positive relationships with operational delivery partners, prospective funders and stakeholders.

To work alongside the Director of Operations and to lead as appropriate on the mobilisation/implementation of new grants, tenders and procurement activities, at times managing collaborative arrangements, building relationships and contract management with the other senior members, staff, service users and partners.

To oversee and ensure the effective management of a large portfolio of services, ensuring day-to-day issues are addressed, problem-solving, where required and systems maintained for effective delivery of services.

To play a pivotal role in overseeing and taking responsibility for the quality of care provided, by Coventry and Warwickshire Mind services, ensuring the highest possible standards of delivery are maintained and to create an environment of continuous improvement.

To promote the active involvement of service users throughout Coventry and Warwickshire Mind services.

To oversee the management of designated teams who provide operational support to Coventry and Warwickshire Mind, providing effective line management and supervision as required and delegated by the Director of Operations/Deputy CEO.

Essential criteria includes:

Experience in leading and developing high-performing, inclusive, collaborative, and multi-disciplined teams.

Strategic review, monitoring, and optimising against business strategy.

Maintaining positive relationships, nurturing professionalism with colleagues at all levels.

Leadership and strategic decision-making experience.

Monitoring and performance management.

Implementing, developing and delivering new projects.

Results-focused, prioritising and sustaining work that will have the greatest impact.

Excellent communication, non-verbal, verbal and written.

Minimum level 5 or equivalent qualification.

Knowledge of the VCSE Sector

Knowledge of key disciplines within CW Mind and the Mind Federation, Quality Standards, Guiding policy, CW Mind aims, vision, mission and values

Mandatory Questions:

If you are submitting a CV, you MUST include answers to the following questions, these can also be found on our application form:

Do you have any unspent convictions or conditional cautions?

If yes please give details of date(s) of offence(s), nature of offence(s) and sentence(s) passed.

If yes please give details of date(s) of offence(s), nature of offence(s) and sentence(s) passed. Are there any restrictions regarding your employment in the UK? E.g. do you require a work permit? If yes please provide details.

Are you the partner or relative of anyone currently connected with Coventry and Warwickshire Mind? (either as a volunteer, service user or employee If yes please confirm their name and which project they are connected with if known.

Do you hold a UK driving license?

What We Can Offer You:

Annual leave – 25 days plus bank holidays plus an extra day for every 2 completed holiday years’ service, to a maximum of 5 additional days after ten holiday years of service (pro-rata).

– 25 days plus bank holidays plus an extra day for every 2 completed holiday years’ service, to a maximum of 5 additional days after ten holiday years of service (pro-rata). Wellbeing Day – Every employee receives the benefit of a Wellbeing Day, each holiday year, which can be taken to take care of your own mental health and wellbeing.

– Every employee receives the benefit of a Wellbeing Day, each holiday year, which can be taken to take care of your own mental health and wellbeing. Life Insurance Policy – Employees of Coventry and Warwickshire Mind are covered by a life insurance policy (death in service). You will be auto-enrolled onto the scheme from day one of service and are covered for the duration of your working life with the organisation up to

your 75th birthday. The cover is 2 x your gross salary (tax-free).

– Employees of Coventry and Warwickshire Mind are covered by a life insurance policy (death in service). You will be auto-enrolled onto the scheme from day one of service and are covered for the duration of your working life with the organisation up to your 75th birthday. The cover is 2 x your gross salary (tax-free). Employee development – Active encouragement not only to assist performance in the current role but also for the benefit of personal development via various means.

– Active encouragement not only to assist performance in the current role but also for the benefit of personal development via various means. Flexible working – a range of options for employees, dependent on role and responsibilities.

– a range of options for employees, dependent on role and responsibilities. Pension – minimum 5% employee contribution and 3% employer contribution, with an ethical investment policy option.

– minimum 5% employee contribution and 3% employer contribution, with an ethical investment policy option. Sick pay – On passing the probationary period, Coventry and Warwickshire Mind employees maximum of 16 weeks after 10 years of service.

This post is subject to the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974 (Exceptions) Order 1975 and as such it will be necessary for a submission for Disclosure to be made to the Disclosure and Barring Service to check for any previous criminal convictions.

Closing Date: Wednesday 11th October 2023 by 9am

Interview date: Telephone interviews will take place on: Wednesday 18th October 2023.

In person interviews will take place on: W/C Monday 23rd October 2023

Please submit your CV and a supporting statement outlining how you meet the person specification to hr@cwmind.org.uk.

For an informal and confidential discussion about the role, please contact Alethea (Leeya) Balbuena, Director of Operations/Deputy CEO, at alethea.balbuena@cwmind.org.uk

Please note: Only successful applicants will be notified.

We reserve the right to close the application window early and without notice should a suitable number of applications be received.

TO learn more, please visit: https://cwmind.org.uk/vacancy/head-of-operations/