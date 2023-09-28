D4688 Acre Close, Whitnash

Information regarding the road closure of Acre Close Whitnash for footway resurfacing works.

Scheme details

It has been identified that Acre Close, Whitnash is in need of structural repair due to deterioration of the footway. In conjunction with our term maintenance contractor Balfour Beatty we will be undertaking footway resurfacing. The dates of the works are as follows:

Start date – 23 rd October 2023

October 2023 Anticipated end date – 31st October 2023

Working hours - from 09:00 to 15:00

Health and safety and traffic management

The works will be undertaken using a road closure. Access to businesses and properties will be maintained where practicable however this can’t be guaranteed, and we ask that residents and business owners plan accordingly. During the works, and only whilst the Contractor is working, pedestrian barriers will be erected where necessary. This is to protect you from our works. Please do not remove these. If you need access/egress, please ask one of our work force and the barriers will be removed at a safe time.

Please ensure that all vehicles are removed from the road by 8am.

Please find below links to the legal road closure order and some more information about the job for your records.

Link to legal order

Link to site plan

Link to letter

Contact information

Balfour Beatty contact number - Paul Kelly - 07837 319323

Balfour Beatty out of hours/emergency contact number - ************

Warwickshire County Council contact – Peter Garrison - 01926 414082

Permit reference number – CW/23/099

Feedback

We welcome any feedback so we can constantly improve our service to you. If you would like to leave us some feedback please use our online feedback form.

County Highways feedback form