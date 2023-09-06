Sex Offender Awareness Course Duration: 6 Hours (One Day) Exam Required: No Certificate of Completion: Yes
Sex Offender Awareness
Course Duration: 6 Hours (One Day)
Exam Required: No
Certificate of Completion: Yes
This course is specifically designed for healthcare support staff providing care for individuals who have a history of offending. Staff who are assessing and reviewing risk are well placed to build communication with convicted sex offenders with a view to safeguarding vulnerable children and adults. Providing facts about sexual abuse is one of the ways to raise awareness about sexual abuse.
Awareness of the facts is one of several preventive measures that can be taken to assist you in making better decisions to keep you and others safe.
It is very important when communicating and engaging with convicted sex offenders that support workers remain safe from manipulation, misuse of power and controlling aspects. The support worker must remain professional and objective and strive for a balance between working with facts without prejudice and not overly empathising with the perpetrator.
Overall aims of the Sex Offender Awareness training course:
To develop knowledge and understanding of:
- Registered Sex offenders UK Data Base
- The legal context of sexual offending in the UK
- Statutory systems used to manage sex offenders
- Psychology of perpetrators
- Female sex offenders
- Red flags/Warning signs/Common characteristics/Traits
Specific Learning Outcomes:
- Describe Registered Sex offenders UK Data Base
- Identify the legal context of sexual offending in the UK
- Explain statutory systems used to manage sex offenders
- Explain the psychology of perpetrators
- Explain female sex offenders characteristics
- Identify Red flags/Warning signs/Common characteristics/Traits
- Challenge the stereotypes relating to sex offenders
- Explain Myths & Facts
- Identify Support services
If you are interested in booking a space to attend, please contact Erin York erinyork@warwickshire.gov.uk. Alternatively, you can contact The Learning Partnership warwickshirelearninganddevelopmentpartnership@warwickshire.gov.uk