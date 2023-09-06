Sex Offender Awareness Course Duration: 6 Hours (One Day) Exam Required: No Certificate of Completion: Yes

Sex Offender Awareness

Course Duration: 6 Hours (One Day)

Exam Required: No

Certificate of Completion: Yes

This course is specifically designed for healthcare support staff providing care for individuals who have a history of offending. Staff who are assessing and reviewing risk are well placed to build communication with convicted sex offenders with a view to safeguarding vulnerable children and adults. Providing facts about sexual abuse is one of the ways to raise awareness about sexual abuse.

Awareness of the facts is one of several preventive measures that can be taken to assist you in making better decisions to keep you and others safe.

It is very important when communicating and engaging with convicted sex offenders that support workers remain safe from manipulation, misuse of power and controlling aspects. The support worker must remain professional and objective and strive for a balance between working with facts without prejudice and not overly empathising with the perpetrator.

Overall aims of the Sex Offender Awareness training course:

To develop knowledge and understanding of:

Registered Sex offenders UK Data Base

The legal context of sexual offending in the UK

Statutory systems used to manage sex offenders

Psychology of perpetrators

Female sex offenders

Red flags/Warning signs/Common characteristics/Traits

Specific Learning Outcomes:

Describe Registered Sex offenders UK Data Base

Identify the legal context of sexual offending in the UK

Explain statutory systems used to manage sex offenders

Explain the psychology of perpetrators

Explain female sex offenders characteristics

Identify Red flags/Warning signs/Common characteristics/Traits

Challenge the stereotypes relating to sex offenders

Explain Myths & Facts

Identify Support services

If you are interested in booking a space to attend, please contact Erin York erinyork@warwickshire.gov.uk. Alternatively, you can contact The Learning Partnership warwickshirelearninganddevelopmentpartnership@warwickshire.gov.uk