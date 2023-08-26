New one-stop-shop to support transitions for children and young people in Warwickshire

With the new school year almost upon us, the thought of starting a new educational setting, or moving to a new phase in their education, can bring out a range of emotions for a child, young person...

With the new school year almost upon us, the thought of starting a new educational setting, or moving to a new phase in their education, can bring out a range of emotions for a child, young person, and their family, including excitement, anticipation, and anxiety. While some children and young people effortlessly adapt to these changes, others require additional support to navigate the changes a new environment can bring.

To create a positive experience and help with a successful transition, it is important to begin preparations as soon as possible. This is why Warwickshire County Council has worked closely with parents, carers and professionals to create a one-stop-shop for advice and guidance to support smooth transitions. Families and professionals can now easily access a set of comprehensive resources online to help prepare for any changes ahead. Whether it’s moving from nursery to primary school, from primary to secondary school or looking at post-16 options and preparing for adulthood; the new Transitions webpages have information to guide you.

The carefully selected resources include a new transitions animation, checklists, transition forms, activities for children and young people and videos. Within each set of resources there is guidance tailored to support children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

New timelines have also been created to provide parents and carers with an overview of key activities throughout the school year, to ensure important deadlines aren’t missed and to support conversations with education settings. Specific timelines are provided for each transition stage, both for children and young people with an education, health and care plan (EHCP) or those in receipt of SEN support, and those without. All transitions resources can be found at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/transitions.

Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Education, Kam Kaur, said:

“We know that the thought of any change, whether that be starting a new school, moving classes or even small differences in routine, can be quite overwhelming for children and young people, especially those with special educational needs and disabilities. So, planning well ahead for these transitions is crucial to help them adapt to these changes.

“When a child is identified as requiring extra assistance, a comprehensive transition plan is put in place. However, if a child or young person has recently relocated to the area or if concerns have not yet been communicated to the school, it is crucial to initiate discussions early as the school year starts. This will ensure that any additional support, if needed, can be put in place at the earliest opportunity.

”With the school year just about to start, now is a great time to visit the new Transitions webpages and access the support available to start preparing your child or young person for any changes coming in September. While you are there, you can also check the new timelines making a note of key dates for the year ahead, including when you will need to submit school preferences this autumn.”

For further support, including a range of tips to help prepare young people acclimatise to a new school, both before September and in the crucial first weeks, listen to the latest Let’s Talk Warwickshire Podcast: Going Back to School.

Additional support is also available through the Family Information Service on 0800 408 1558 or 01926 742274, via email to fis@warwickshire.gov.uk or by visiting the Children and Families webpages.