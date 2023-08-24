HR Officer - Coventry and Warwickshire Mind

Mission Statement

Together with people who have experienced mental health problems we provide quality services and support that reduce stigma and promote positive mental health and wellbeing.

Job Details Head Office, HR Department Job Title HR Officer Location Coventry Salary £24,000 per annum Hours Full time – 37 hours per week

About The Role

We are recruiting a qualified Human Resources Officer to work as part of the HR team, to efficiently support the HR functions of Coventry and Warwickshire Mind and the HR lead. To support with a range of HR tasks including absence monitoring, onboarding staff, completing DBS checks and coordination formal and informal meetings when required.

Key responsibilities include:

To provide administrative support to the HR department.

To record and monitor absences, including sickness and annual leave, and report to the Head of HR and the appropriate Service Manager.

Arrange and attend welfare meetings for employees on long term absence with their service manager.

Respond to emails and requests from internal and external sources.

To follow the process when recruiting staff which includes advertising vacancies, organising interviews, offers of employment and carrying out the necessary checks required such as references and DBS checks.

To deal with telephone calls sensitively, recording messages and ensuring these reach appropriate staff members using agreed procedures.

Arrange and co-ordinate staff inductions for new members of staff and deliver the HR component of Induction training.

To coordinate formal and informal meetings and be the designated note taker if necessary.

Essential criteria includes:

Experience of working in a HR environment..

Experience of working with Microsoft 365, Word, Excel and programs such as Word and Excel. Confident using Teams, Outlook and managing calenders.

Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written.

Ability to work on own initiative and as part of a team.

Able to use a computer and other electronic devices.

Good time management and organisational skills.

Attention to detail at all times.

CIPD Level 3 or 5 qualification (completed)

Knowledge of HR processes and procedures.

Commitment to maintaining confidentiality and GDPR procedures at all times.

Mandatory Questions:

If you are submitting a CV, you MUST include answers to the following questions, these can also be found on our application form:

Do you have any unspent convictions or conditional cautions?

If yes please give details of date(s) of offence(s), nature of offence(s) and sentence(s) passed. Are there any restrictions regarding your employment in the UK? E.g. do you require a work permit? If yes please provide details.

Are you the partner or relative of anyone currently connected with Coventry and Warwickshire Mind? (either as a volunteer, service user or employee If yes please confirm their name and which project they are connected with if known.

What We Can Offer You:

The following are just some of the benefits that Coventry and Warwickshire Mind offer its employees:

Working Culture – based on core values of trust, honesty, inclusivity, enabling, effective and an unapologetic drive for excellence for children and young people.

Annual Leave – 25 days plus bank holidays plus an extra day for every two completed holiday years.

25 days plus bank holidays plus an extra day for every two completed holiday years. Wellbeing Day – 1 day, per holiday year, to be used to take care of your own mental health and wellbeing.

– 1 day, per holiday year, to be used to take care of your own mental health and wellbeing. Life Insurance Policy – Coventry and Warwickshire Mind are covered by a Life Insurance policy. The death in service payment is 2 x gross salary (tax free).

Coventry and Warwickshire Mind are covered by a Life Insurance policy. The death in service payment is 2 x gross salary (tax free). Employee Development – Active encouragement not only to assist performance in the current role but also for the benefit of personal development via various means. Access to CW Mind CPD training and opportunities to access external CPD training.

Active encouragement not only to assist performance in the current role but also for the benefit of personal development via various means. Access to CW Mind CPD training and opportunities to access external CPD training. Flexible Working – A range of options available for all employee’s dependant on role and responsibilities.

A range of options available for all employee’s dependant on role and responsibilities. Pension – Minimum 5% employee contribution and 3% employer contribution, with an ethical investment policy option.

Minimum 5% employee contribution and 3% employer contribution, with an ethical investment policy option. Sick Pay – On completion of a 6-month probationary period, Coventry and Warwickshire Mind employees will be eligible to a period of paid sick leave.

Closing date: Friday 1st September 2023

Interview Date: Thursday 14th and Friday 15th September 2023

To learn more and apply, please visit: https://cwmind.org.uk/vacancy/hr-officer-2/