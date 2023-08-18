Warwick residents invited to have their say on walking and cycling improvements along Harbury Lane Warwickshire County Council (WCC) has secured funding from Active Travel England to improve walkin...

Warwickshire County Council (WCC) has secured funding from Active Travel England to improve walking and cycling connections along Harbury Lane, between Europa Way and Tachbrook Road. Proposals include improved crossings, new footways and cycle tracks, and upgraded footpaths and lighting.

This scheme supports the housing growth in the south of Royal Leamington Spa and Warwick and provides improved connections between homes, schools and community facilities along Harbury Lane.

During August and September, local residents are invited to share their views on the proposed improvements. More detailed information, including scheme plans and a feedback form, are available online at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/cycling/cycle-route-schemes-consultation/8. All comments need to be submitted by 29 September 2023.

There will also be an opportunity to find out more at the following events:

Tuesday 22 August between 11.30am and 1.30pm at Heathcote Community Centre, Cressida Close CV34 6DZ. Bike security marking and free bike checks will also be available, and there is a Wellbeing Walk starting at 11am.

Saturday 2 September 2023, 10am to 5pm at the Pump Room Gardens, Leamington Spa CV32 4AA. Please visit the WCC stand at Leamington EcoFest.

Tuesday 5 September between 2.30pm and 4.30pm at Lower Heathcote Co-Op, Vickers Way CV34 7BR. Bike security marking and free bike checks will also be available.

Councillor Jan Matecki, Portfolio Holder for Transport & Planning at WCC, said:

“We want to ensure that people of all ages can travel safely on foot and by bike to the new homes and schools being built around Harbury Lane. This project is a great opportunity to fill in some missing links and upgrade existing paths and crossings.

“I would encourage local residents to take a look at the plans and let us know what you think, so that we can provide high quality facilities that meet the aspirations of this growing community.”