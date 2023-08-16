Gypsy Lane, Nuneaton - Weight Limit

Warwickshire County Council are proposing to apply a 26-tonne weight limit to the Wem Brook Bridge on Gipsy Lane, Nuneaton as refurbishment works has strengthened it from the previous 10-tonne rating.

Scheme Overview

Housing development of land and the recent strengthening of the Wem Brook Bridge on Gipsy Lane on the southern side of Nuneaton, has led to a proposal to change the weight limit restriction in that locale. Further details are given in the public notice below.

Public Notice and Legal Orders

Public Notice (PDF, 91 kB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 86 kB)

Weight Limit Order 1995 (PDF, 374 kB)

Weight Limit Order 2023 (PDF, 64 kB)

PTRO23-005-01 (PDF, 975 kB)

Enquiries and Representations

Any objections or representations to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Mike McDonnell at County Highways Minor Works, Shire Hall, Market Place, Warwick, CV34 4RL or sent by email to Countyhighwaysminorworks@warwickshire.gov.uk

Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy.

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 14 September 2023