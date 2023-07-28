Floating Support Worker - Warwickshire Dispersed Safe Accommodation Service (Refuge)

These are new roles in Refuge, forming a team that makes up the Warwickshire Dispersed Safe Accommodation service. This service will provide emergency accommodation across Warwickshire with high-quality domestic abuse support, ‘by and-for’ services for survivors of domestic abuse and their children.

The post holder will provide high quality support and safety planning to survivors and their children who are fleeing domestic abuse. This includes enabling survivors to access housing, welfare, benefits and legal advice. A key requirement is to provide personal welfare support and to ensure that survivors are provided with a safe, supportive and welcoming environment in accordance with Refuge’s philosophical principles.

The Floating Support Worker (FSW) will carry a caseload of survivors of domestic abuse to enable them to provide a more holistic and intensive support package. They will work closely with survivors from the point of crisis through to move on from the emergency accommodation. FSWs will work in partnership with both statutory and voluntary sector partners to ensure that the whole range of survivors’ needs are met.

Refuge is the UK’s largest provider of specialist services, and we are proud to be a leader in our field and an employer of choice, with leading edge systems for supervision, quality management and development. For more information on our work, please visit www.refuge.org.uk.

Further information on how we commit to creating a diverse and inclusive work environment can be found on our Equality, Diversity and Inclusion website page and within the job information pack for this role. This contains information on our values, our Respect, Inclusion and Belonging strategy and our Respect Charter’.