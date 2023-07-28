There are only 3 days to give views on Warwickshire’s refreshed education strategy!

Residents are being reminded that they now have only 3 days to give their view on Warwickshire’s Education Strategy for 2024 to 2030. Anyone can complete the survey here: https://ask.warwic...

Residents are being reminded that they now have only 3 days to give their view on Warwickshire’s Education Strategy for 2024 to 2030.

Anyone can complete the survey here: https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/insights-service/education-strategy-2023-2030/

The survey will close on Sunday 30 July.

The council is currently reviewing its existing strategy and seeking views on whether the proposed principles and priorities are the right ones to inform the direction of travel on education until 2030.

Cllr Kam Kaur, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Education, said: “We believe that every learner deserves the opportunity to reach their full potential, and we are committed to creating an education system that empowers them to do so.

“We are inviting our residents to share their valuable perspectives on Warwickshire's refreshed education strategy for 2024 to 2030. Together, we can ensure that our principles and priorities align with the needs of our learners, families, and communities, shaping the direction of education in Warwickshire for years to come. Your views matter, let us know what you think."

The proposed principles within the refreshed strategy are:

Enabling the Best Outcomes for All – The Council will lead, facilitate and enable partnership working so that learners can reach their potential, find fulfilment and participate in their communities.

Aspiration and Inclusion – The Council is committed to equal opportunities for all learners; taking a strengths-based approach, to enable learners and their families to be resilient.

A Learner-Centred Holistic Approach – The Council will put learners at the centre of service design to ensure it can provide the most appropriate support, ensuring their journey is supported through complementary and not competing services.

Early Identification and Help – The Council builds in, at the design stage, ways to identify need early, recognising that prioritising prevention and early help is likely to deliver more effective outcomes for learners and families, and at the same time likely to be an efficient use of Council resources.

High-Quality Service – The Council will provide a timely and reliable service, with clear and helpful information in line with its statutory duties to all its customers – whether they are families, schools or the wider public.

Effective Partnership – The Council will work across the whole of Warwickshire’s education system to facilitate meaningful and effective partnerships.

Find out more about more about education, learning and careers in Warwickshire: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/education-learning