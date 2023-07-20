Support Worker - Warwickshire - Stratford Upon Avon (HFT)

Care to join us?

**Annual salary of **£21,507.75 rising to £22,094.33

£11 per hour plus £1000 retention bonus paid during the first 2 years of employment (£250 every 6 months*).

£11.30 per hour after 2 years of service

10 % Overtime allowance for hours worked over 37.5

up to 50% bank holiday allowance**

Sleep ins at the service are £62.46 plus 12.07%

We are looking for Support Workers to support up to eleven individuals with various needs. Between the eleven individuals they enjoy going out in the community, shopping, attending concerts and walks. Goals and dreams are really important to the people we support here at Shipston Road, so being able to help them achieve this would mean the world to them, recently a staff member has just completed this by supporting someone to start a voluntary job as their goal was to become employed!

Experience is not essential as we provide all the training you need to be a confident support worker. Whether you are an experienced professional or completely new to the world of care, we want you to be a compassionate and friendly individual, who shares our Values. A full UK driving licence is desirable for this role.

What matters most is a positive attitude to life and a desire to support people to live their life with as much independence, choice, dignity and control as possible. You will need to have good listening skills and a practical, caring approach. Basic computer literacy is a necessity, as the role requires you to retrieve and record information using a variety of IT systems.

What will you be doing?

The purpose of your role is to give the highest possible standards of support to individuals with moderate to severe learning disabilities.

This can range from supporting them to discover new interests, reaching goals like travelling or holidays and working positively with their families and friends. This will help individuals to engage in different leisure, home or work-related activities, all according to their personal choice.

As a support worker, your responsibilities are varied and no two days are the same.

As well as providing physical and emotional support you may be needed to help with household tasks and personal care as well as supporting individuals with healthcare needs, e.g. taking medication.

Everything you do will enable people to have choices about their own lives, providing flexible services that meet people’s needs, and always looking for the best way of doing things.

We provide 24/7 support to some people, so you will need to have flexibility to work shifts, including sleep in nights, weekends and bank holidays.

What’s in it for you?

There are a range of benefits and career development opportunities at Hft. We’ll give you a comprehensive induction, full training, and support along the way.

If you do not already have a relevant qualification in Health and Social Care, Hft will fully fund and provide training for you to obtain your Diploma in a Health and Social Care within the first 18 months of your employment.

With Skills for Care accreditation we are committed to investing in you to ensure you have the specialist skills and expertise needed to support people to live the best life possible.

As a ‘Gold’ standard Investors in People accredited employer, we are committed to supporting colleague wellbeing as a priority. Within this, all Hft employees get access to the LifeWorks – the world’s biggest 24/7 colleague counselling and support service. It is completely free for all colleagues to use in complete confidence, whenever and however they want to access it.

We offer

25 days annual leave (plus 8 days statutory Bank holidays)

25 days annual leave (plus 8 days statutory Bank holidays)
20% bank holidays allowance with an increased rate of 50% for Christmas Day, Boxing day and New Years Day

Apprenticeships - Earn whilst gaining a fully funded Level 2 Diploma in Health & Social Care with a Top 100 apprenticeship employer (ranked 11th in 2020)

Access to award-winning training and development

Annual staff award scheme

A contributory pension scheme & life assurance

Free DBS Check​​​​​​​

Find your place with us and change lives.

For a full job description and to learn more, please visit: https://recruitment.hft.org.uk/job/support-worker-warwickshire-stratford-upon-avon?source=wcc