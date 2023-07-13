Mind Coventry and Warwickshire

Mental Health Wellbeing Practitioner

Mission Statement

Together with people who have experienced mental health problems we provide quality services and support that reduce stigma and promote positive mental health and wellbeing.

Job Title Mental Health Wellbeing Practitioner Location Wellington Gardens, Coventry Salary £11,981 (£20,150 FTE) Hours Part Time: 22 hours per week. This service is open 365 days per year. The post includes weekend working and evenings on a rota basis. Job type Permanent

Are you passionate about making a difference to the lives of people, their families, and their communities?

Do you believe in empowering people to manage their own mental health and wellbeing?

Would you like to be part of an inclusive, enabling, honest and effective organization?

Our vision is of a society that promotes good mental health for all and that values, as equals, people who experience mental health problems.

Come and join our creative, dynamic, and motivated team supporting people across Coventry and Warwickshire. We look forward to receiving your application.

About The Role:

To support the delivery of Coventry Wellbeing Hub services by carrying out a range of duties which ensure the wellbeing of service users. Duties will include face to face and telephone mental health support, signposting and information giving, provision of outreach mental health information sessions in the community, creating a safe and engaging environment for service users at the Hub, and delivery of online themed support sessions on platforms such as Zoom. This service is open 365 days per year and the post includes weekend and evening working on a rota basis.

Key Responsibilities include:.

To provide practical and emotional person-centred support that works towards empowerment and recovery appropriate for each individual client.

To provide informal social support to clients accessing the drop-in and outreach activities.

To provide information, guidance and where appropriate to signpost individuals to specialist agencies.

To assist in the setting up and tidying up of the venue at the start/end of each session.

Ensure active recording of client attendance on the organisations database and participate in ongoing monitoring and evaluation of the service.

To assist in the provision of themed online support sessions on platforms such as Zoom.

To ensure all other administrative procedures associated with the service are maintained.

To co-facilitate emotional development and psychoeducation groups with the Recovery Academy within the Hub where appropriate.

Essential criteria includes:

Experience of supporting people with mental health problems (min 1yr).

Excellent communication skills, verbal, non-verbal and written.

Good IT skills, the ability to work in an online environment using a range of platforms such as Teams and Zoom.

Ability and experience of working with a wide range of people (including people with additional needs or with people from diverse backgrounds).

Up to date knowledge of mental health and key issues linked to good wellbeing.

Good time management and organisational skills.

NVQ level 2.

Flexible approach to working.

Committed and supportive approach to the strategic aims of the organisation.

What We Can Offer You:

The following are just some of the benefits that Coventry and Warwickshire Mind offer its employees:

Working Culture – based on core values of trust, honesty, inclusivity, enabling, effective and an apologetic drive for excellence for children and young people.

based on core values of trust, honesty, inclusivity, enabling, effective and an apologetic drive for excellence for children and young people. Annual Leave – 25 days plus bank holidays plus an extra day for every two completed holiday years.

25 days plus bank holidays plus an extra day for every two completed holiday years. Wellbeing Day – 1 day, per holiday year, to be used to take care of your own mental health and wellbeing.

– 1 day, per holiday year, to be used to take care of your own mental health and wellbeing. Life Insurance Policy – Coventry and Warwickshire Mind are covered by a Life Insurance policy. The death in service payment is 2 x gross salary (tax free).

Coventry and Warwickshire Mind are covered by a Life Insurance policy. The death in service payment is 2 x gross salary (tax free). Employee Development – Active encouragement not only to assist performance in the current role but also for the benefit of personal development via various means. Access to CW Mind CPD training and opportunities to access external CPD training.

Active encouragement not only to assist performance in the current role but also for the benefit of personal development via various means. Access to CW Mind CPD training and opportunities to access external CPD training. Flexible Working – A range of options available for all employee’s dependant on role and responsibilities.

A range of options available for all employee’s dependant on role and responsibilities. Pension – Minimum 5% employee contribution and 3% employer contribution, with an ethical investment policy option.

Minimum 5% employee contribution and 3% employer contribution, with an ethical investment policy option. Sick Pay – On completion of a 6-month probationary period, Coventry and Warwickshire Mind employees will be eligible to a period of paid sick leave.

Mandatory Questions:

If you are submitting a CV, you MUST include answers to the following questions, these can also be found on our application form:

Do you have any unspent convictions or conditional cautions?

If yes please give details of date(s) of offence(s), nature of offence(s) and sentence(s) passed.

If yes please give details of date(s) of offence(s), nature of offence(s) and sentence(s) passed. Are there any restrictions regarding your employment in the UK? E.g. do you require a work permit? If yes please provide details.

Are you the partner or relative of anyone currently connected with Coventry and Warwickshire Mind? (either as a volunteer, service user or employee If yes please confirm their name and which project they are connected with if known.

Do you hold a UK driving license?

This post is subject to the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974 (Exceptions) Order 1975 and as such it will be necessary for a submission for Disclosure to be made to the Disclosure and Barring Service to check for any previous criminal convictions.

To learn more, please visit: https://cwmind.org.uk/vacancy/mental-health-wellbeing-practitioner/

Closing date: 12 Noon – Friday 4th August 2023

Interview Date: Friday 11th August and Monday 14th August 2023