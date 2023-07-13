Mind Coventry and Warwickshire - Housing Support Worker

Mind Coventry & Warwickshire

Housing Support Worker

Mission Statement

Together with people who have experienced mental health problems we provide quality services and support that reduce stigma and promote positive mental health and wellbeing.

Job Title Housing Support Worker Location Coventry Salary £20,200 per annum Hours Full time – 37 hours Job type Permanent

Coventry and Warwickshire Mind is looking for a full-time Housing Support Worker to work within our Housing Support Service.

We manage a wide range of properties, which are located in various parts of Coventry and consist of single flats/bedsits and a number of shared houses for 2–8 people. The Housing Support Service matches a person to an appropriate property, and then provides practical and emotional support to enable the person to maintain and sustain their tenancy.

About The Role:

To provide support services to residents living in Coventry and Warwickshire Mind’s accommodation-based services.

To support the processes within our Housing Services by carrying out a range of duties which ensure that residents gain the skills required to enable them to sustain this and future tenancies. To support clients with their concerns and varying mental health concerns.

Key Responsibilities include:

To assist tenants through the move in process (inc. supporting people in preparing for their move, liaising with the housing services manager and housing services team leader to ensure room/property and keys are ready, organising and supporting the move).

To ensure that tenants’ handbooks are kept up to date, provided to each resident and that all residents understand the terms and conditions of their licence/tenancy agreement.

To provide a brief induction meeting with all new residents, ensuring that they are aware of important information such as fire safety etc.

To assist residents living in supported accommodation in undertaking a range of practical tasks relating to their tenancy as required (e.g. helping sort out letters or bills, rent arrears, benefits problems, budgeting, maintaining tenancy and move on).

To provide support and guidance with any mental health issues that may arise.

To maintain high housekeeping standards set by the organisation. When necessary, taking the lead to ensure that standards are maintained.

To respond to crisis or concerns of people living in supported accommodation, liaising with and signposting to mental health support providers as required.

Essential criteria include:

Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written.

Able to use a computer and/or other electronic device.

Ability and experience of working with a wide range of people.

Ability to problem solve.

Strong commitment to empowering residents.

An ability to travel to venues across Coventry.

Commitment to valuing fair access & diversity

Commitment to tenant’s involvement.

What We Can Offer You:

The following are just some of the benefits that Coventry and Warwickshire Mind offer its employees:

Working Culture – based on core values of trust, honesty, inclusivity, enabling, effective and an apologetic drive for excellence for children and young people.

based on core values of trust, honesty, inclusivity, enabling, effective and an apologetic drive for excellence for children and young people. Annual Leave – 25 days plus bank holidays plus an extra day for every two completed holiday years.

25 days plus bank holidays plus an extra day for every two completed holiday years. Wellbeing Day – 1 day, per holiday year, to be used to take care of your own mental health and wellbeing.

– 1 day, per holiday year, to be used to take care of your own mental health and wellbeing. Life Insurance Policy – Coventry and Warwickshire Mind are covered by a Life Insurance policy. The death in service payment is 2 x gross salary (tax free).

Coventry and Warwickshire Mind are covered by a Life Insurance policy. The death in service payment is 2 x gross salary (tax free). Employee Development – Active encouragement not only to assist performance in the current role but also for the benefit of personal development via various means. Access to CW Mind CPD training and opportunities to access external CPD training.

Active encouragement not only to assist performance in the current role but also for the benefit of personal development via various means. Access to CW Mind CPD training and opportunities to access external CPD training. Flexible Working – A range of options available for all employee’s dependant on role and responsibilities.

A range of options available for all employee’s dependant on role and responsibilities. Pension – Minimum 5% employee contribution and 3% employer contribution, with an ethical investment policy option.

Minimum 5% employee contribution and 3% employer contribution, with an ethical investment policy option. Sick Pay – On completion of a 6-month probationary period, Coventry and Warwickshire Mind employees will be eligible to a period of paid sick leave.

Mandatory Questions:

If you are submitting a CV, you MUST include answers to the following questions, these can also be found on our application form:

Do you have any unspent convictions or conditional cautions?

If yes please give details of date(s) of offence(s), nature of offence(s) and sentence(s) passed.

If yes please give details of date(s) of offence(s), nature of offence(s) and sentence(s) passed. Are there any restrictions regarding your employment in the UK? E.g. do you require a work permit? If yes please provide details.

Are you the partner or relative of anyone currently connected with Coventry and Warwickshire Mind? (either as a volunteer, service user or employee If yes please confirm their name and which project they are connected with if known.

Do you hold a UK driving license?

This post is subject to the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974 (Exceptions) Order 1975 and as such it will be necessary for a submission for Disclosure to be made to the Disclosure and Barring Service to check for any previous criminal convictions.

Closing date: 12 Noon – Friday 28th July 2023

To learn more, please visit: https://cwmind.org.uk/vacancy/housing-support-worker-2/

Interview date: Thursday 3rd August and Friday 4th August 2023