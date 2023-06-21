Senior Residential Support Worker - Meadows

Senior Residential Support Worker

Reporting to: Deputy Manager and Registered Manager

Estimated Earnings: £23,000 as Senior Grade 1 leading to £29,900

Main Duties and Responsibilities:

Responsibilities: To support the Deputy Manager and the Registered Manager in the overall management of the home. This includes assisting the manager in supervisory responsibilities within the team, caring for the welfare of the young people alongside having an understanding and commitment that their care is provided in line with the legislation, policy and ethos as required by Meadows Care and Ofsted.

Essential Qualification: The post holder must have NVQ or Diploma level 3 in caring for children and young people.

This post is subject to a 6-month probationary period.

Main Duties: As we offer a constant service of support, the Senior RSW will work a rota system that includes a 24-hour shift pattern including weekends, Bank Holidays, Christmas and New Year, incorporating sleep in duties.

To support the Deputy Manager and the Registered Manager in ensuring compliance with the company Policies and Procedures, legislation, and social policy.

To deputise for the Deputy Manager in their absence of Annual Leave or sickness only in matters relating to the day-to-day running of the home, attending meetings including Deputy Manager meetings.

To promote the welfare and development of the young people in our care.

To promote and maintain an environment of anti-discriminatory practice and equality of opportunity for staff and young people in accordance with Meadow’s care Policies and Procedures.

To work with the Deputy Manager and the Registered Manager to devise, implement and review a Meadows Care Plan that reflects the needs of the young person.

To support the Deputy Manager and the Registered Manager and the team to ensure that the young person’s stay complies with the ethos of Meadows Care.

To ensure that the home provides an environment that is safe and sensitive to the needs of the young people being looked after.

To ensure that the young people are supported in stressful situations of crisis and to work with the Deputy Manager and the Registered Manager and team towards the most positive outcome.

To be instrumental in overseeing the development monitor, review and implementation of the young people’s files, Risk Assessments and ICMP’s.

To develop and maintain good working relationships with parents, social workers, schools and other professionals involved with the welfare of the young people.

Senior RSW is to uphold the good reputation of Meadows Care at all time.

To work with the Deputy Manager to provide progress, review reports and Notifiable Incident forms to a professional standard.

Senior RSW is to promote the participation of the young people and the staff team to be fully involved in the decision-making process that affect the day care and running of the home.

To support the Deputy Manager and the Registered Manager in providing the team with positive leadership and guidance.

To assist the Deputy Manager and the Registered Manager in ensuring that all staff, RSW 2/3 receive regular supervision and maintain relevant documentation and to ensure that staff supervision is effective in developing their existing skills and abilities. All supervision plans will be discussed and agreed with the Deputy Manager and Registered Manager on a monthly basis.

To attend training and commit to their own personal and professional development.

To assist the Registered Manager in ensuring staff, attend all training and implement their learning into work practice.

To be competent in IT and be able to produce professional reports.

To be instrumental in maintaining good communication systems including all meetings, handovers and logging.

To participate fully in the statutory reviewing process including assisting the Deputy Manager and the Registered Manager in the preparation of review reports.

To assist the Deputy Manager and the Registered Manager in the preparation and administration of rota’s – house – expenditure – resources – time sheets – maintenance the up keep and appearance of the home.

To assist the Deputy Manager and the Registered Manager in managing the welfare of staff, offering support at times of stress, praising work completed.

To oversee and monitor individual roles of staff within the team.

To work in conjunction with Meadows Care teachers and other educational facilitators to ensure that young people reach their full potential.

To undertake any such duties that may be required by the Deputy Manager and the Registered Manager and Service Manager

A senior residential support worker MUST be able to lone work, and this may be for prolonged periods.

Be instrumental in the planning and delivery of the continual professional development of all Residential Support Workers.

To Learn More and Apply:

Tel: 01706 630022 Fax: 01706 630033 www.meadowscare.co.uk email: info@meadowscare.co.uk