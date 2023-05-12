Tony’s story part four: The fitness and medical assessments

For the past few weeks, Tony has been going through the on-call recruitment process with Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service and has been keeping us updated with his progress.

Tony is sharing his experiences to give you an idea of what it’s like to become an on-call firefighter and encourage you to consider signing up too. He’s joined in the image above by Hayley, who is also going through the recruitment process to join Shipston Fire Station as an on-call firefighter.

In part four, he enters the latter stages of the recruitment process, so let’s check in on how he’s doing:

“My last hurdle to negotiate on my journey was the fitness test and medical assessment which took place at Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Headquarters in Leamington Spa on 25 April.

“The assessment began with a blood pressure and pulse check, after which I was introduced to the fitness instructor. He took me over to the gym where the Chester Treadmill Test awaited me. I have been training on this since I discovered, back in October, that this would be the basis of the fitness test and would need to be passed in order to progress.

“Whilst I was confident, the speed of the treadmill felt faster than the treadmills at Shipston Gym (which might be down to calibration!) and combined with having to converse in part with the instructor, the task seemed more difficult.

“For the test, the treadmill is set at a constant speed of 3.9 mph (6.2 kmh) for the entire 12 minutes of the test. This is a brisk walking speed and jogging or holding on is not allowed. Beginning at 0% incline for the first two minutes, the gradient is then increased by 3% every two minutes. The last two minutes is therefore at a gradient of 15% and this is where the lactic acid build up in the leg muscles begins to really take effect.

“I am very pleased to say that I kept going for the 12 minutes and was much relieved to hear the instructor confirm that I had achieved the required standard.

“The fitness test was followed by a comprehensive medical assessment by the Occupational Health Assessor. This included a range of tests, including blood pressure and pulse, hearing, eyesight including colour blindness, lung capacity and cholesterol levels. After this I was seen by the Service Medical Examiner who viewed the test results and my medical history and then carried out a further examination in relation to heart function, reflexes and mobility.

“After two hours it was all over, and the doctor congratulated me. At that moment, I felt relieved but above all so proud to go through to initial firefighting training during June and July at Kingsbury. Assuming all goes well, I will become an operational firefighter (trainee) at Shipston Fire Station on 24 July. For this I am extremely grateful to the Shipston crew members, who have encouraged me throughout my journey.

“Whilst writing I am also pleased to report that Hayley Cotton, who has joined me at Shipston Fire Station, has also qualified for initial training.

“Once we become operational, the crew at Shipston will number seven, but ideally the Watch Commander at Shipston is looking to build a crew of at least 12 to give more opportunity for Shipston’s fire appliance to be ‘on the run.’

“So, if anyone is interested in becoming an on-call firefighter to serve the Shipston community and surrounding villages, do come along to Shipston Fire Station in Telegraph Street on any Tuesday evening – when it’s drill night - for an informal chat about the role.”

Congratulations to Tony and Hayley on progressing to initial training! We wish you the best of luck with the rest of your training.

As Tony says, you can visit the team at Shipston Fire Station to get a taste of our training exercises and find out more about our on-call roles on Tuesdays from 7pm to 9pm.

For more information about becoming an on-call firefighter with Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, visit our website https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/oncallfirefighters or email: ffrecruitment@warwickshire.gov.uk.