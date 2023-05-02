Kenilworth School S278 highway works progress - May 2023 briefing note

The new Kenilworth School development is now under construction.

Part of the planning conditions for this facility were alterations to the existing highway to allow accesses into the school site, controlled crossing facilities and speed reducing features for the purpose of providing a safe environment for both those using the school site, accessing properties in the area, and travelling through.

Highway Construction Progress

The highway contractor appointed by WCC are CR Reynolds who have commenced work.

The contractor’s working hours will be 7am to 5pm Monday to Friday, with certain operations restricted to after 8am to minimise disruption to residents.

Traffic Management will be managed to minimise disruption to the travelling public whereby possible.

The traffic signals on Glasshouse Lane will need to be operational full-time to keep the travelling public and our workers safe. These will be monitored at peak times.

It is expected that the works will run from 11 April 2023 until Autumn 2023.

The school is due to open their doors for a new term at the beginning of September 2023.

The works will primarily focus upon completing the areas immediately around the school entrances initially. This will leave certain areas to be completed during the start of the autumn term.

Completed works to date

The site compound is in situ.

Trial holes to locate services are being conducted in the north side of the verge.

Vegetation - site clearance work ahead of the excavation activities.

Current considerations

It is often the case on construction projects that programme, and progress are disrupted by resolution of scheme detail. An example of this is the unexpected ground conditions or apparatus. As this project progresses there will be changes which the contractor and site team will need to work collaboratively to satisfy.

Our primary focus will always be working with all parties to facilitate the schools opening on-time.

Considerations Next steps Trial holes have identified several unforeseen service connections that will need to be lowered. Utility providers will be contacted to arrange diversions. Traffic Regulation Orders (TRO) to be advertised and approved to complete some of the features set out in the planning application. For example, the speed cushions. TRO’s to be advertised. Objections to the signalised junction at Dencer Drive/Leyes Lane. Please see below.

Dencer Drive/ Leyes Lane Traffic Signal Junction

The general layouts of the proposed works for Kenilworth School included the signalisation of the Dencer Drive/Leyes Lane junction.

This is expected to include a toucan crossing on Dencer Drive and a pedestrian crossing on Leyes Lane. This has been advertised and various objections received.

The school’s design team have reviewed the layout and have submitted an alternative to the original proposal and now propose to install a toucan crossing only.

A toucan crossing would have the benefit of providing a controlled crossing on Dencer Drive with a reduction in queuing traffic. This design is being reviewed currently. A new advertisement and consultation will take place, should the proposal be accepted.

Until a formal decision is made further construction work will not take place on this section of the works.

Communications

Weekly meetings are held with the school’s project team, their consultants and designers to discuss contract progress, design changes and communications.

We apologise for any inconvenience the works may cause and want to thank you, for your on-going continued support during the construction period.