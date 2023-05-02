Senior Care Leader - Father Hudson's Care

Senior Care Leader Department: St Catherine's Bungalows Location: Coleshill, Warwickshire, B46 3FG Salary: £14.44 per hour Closing Date: 08 May 2023

Senior Care Leader

Department: St Catherine's Bungalows

Location: Coleshill, Warwickshire, B46 3FG

Salary: £14.44 per hour

Closing Date: 08 May 2023

Do you have a passion and commitment to working for a charitable organisation that supports people in need in the care sector to improve their quality of life. If so, this will be a great opportunity for you that will give you a true sense of job satisfaction.

St Catherine’s Bungalows provide person-centred care delivered by a well-trained, highly experienced and dedicated staff team. The purpose-built bungalows are home to sixteen people with a range of learning, physical and sensory disabilities. Each bungalow is personalised to the needs of the residents and encourages a small community environment in which people can flourish and grow.

You will provide appropriate care and support to vulnerable adults with complex needs and learning disabilities living at St Catherine's Bungalows to ensure each resident is able to maximise their independence and make choices in all areas of their lives.

As a Senior Care Leader, you will be responsible for the day-to-day operation of the bungalow you are leading in by taking responsibility for the following:

To lead and manage the team in an inspiring pro-active way in order to enable them to provide excellent person-centred support.

To initiate change and drive improvement through systems and work practices, as directed by the registered manager.

To support the resident’s health and wellbeing and to provide excellent person-centred support ensuring that resident’s can live life as they choose and to the full.

The successful applicant should have extensive experience of working with people with a range of learning, physical and sensory disabilities, have a thorough understanding of Care Quality Commission requirements and procedures and have a Diploma Level 3 working in direct care.

You should also have strong communication and organisational skills with the ability to prioritise and work on your own initiative.

Father Hudson’s Care is a committed employer that proactively pursues our ambitions for equality, diversity and inclusion in all that we do, building on our core values. As a reward for your dedication to our services we offer the following:

Enhanced disclosure from the Disclosure & Barring Service funded by the Society.

Supported and bespoke full induction programme

Opportunity for overtime

Enhanced Society Sick Pay and Statutory Sick Pay upon qualifying period

Enhanced Annual Leave entitlements

Free Parking

Group Company Pension Scheme upon qualifying period

Access to our Employee Assistance Programme offering confidential support on personal and professional matters

Refer a friend scheme

Employee suggestion scheme accessible via intranet

On line Payslips

Bank Holiday Enhancements for Christmas Day and New Years Day

Excellent free online and face to face training to help develop and enhance your skills

Investing in our employees by giving you the opportunity to study for the Certificate in Care and Diplomas in Care, enhancing developmental opportunities

Long Service Awards

High Infection Prevention and Control Measures We do reserve the right to close this advertisement early if we receive a high volume of suitable applications. Closing Date for application forms is 9AM on Monday 8th May 2023. No CV’s accepted only application forms. Interviews will be held on Thursday 11th May 2023.

To Learn more, and apply, please visit: https://www.fatherhudsons.org.uk/vacancies/senior-care-leader/340.htm