The Big Help Out in Warwickshire: meet Gill Hancock, Team Lead and volunteer at Bedworth Community Grocery

Gill Hancock has been involved in volunteering for more than eight years, having previously worked at the foodbank in Bedworth.

Gill Hancock has been involved in volunteering for more than eight years, having previously worked at the foodbank in Bedworth before they opened a new Community Grocery store at The Harbour Centre in January 2022.

Community Grocery is run in multiple locations across the country by the award-winning charity The Message Trust, in partnership with local churches, and provides food support as well as job clubs, money management support, healthy cooking classes and more.

At Bedworth Community Grocery, Gill serves as the joint Team Lead on a Friday morning and manages the store whilst looking after all the other volunteers. Her voluntary role involves making sure that shelves are filled, welcoming and looking after customers, managing the till, signing up new customers, checking sell-by dates, and ensuring that everything looks clean and tidy.

Speaking about why she chose to become a volunteer, Gill said: "I had recently retired and, as I now had the time, I felt that I wanted to do something for my community." She went on to explain that her favourite aspect of being a volunteer is "definitely meeting the people that visit the store, getting to know them and ensuring that we look after them."

Gill also emphasises the importance of volunteering, and just how much it benefits the local community: "We would not be able to function and offer our service without the incredible team of volunteers." For those who are thinking about becoming a volunteer, Gills adds: "It really is very worthwhile, enjoyable, and I gain a great satisfaction from know I am making a positive difference in helping others."

Gill originally started her volunteering journey by visiting a foodbank to enquire about joining the team, and she encourages others to do the same. The Harbour Centre Community Grocery offers numerous opportunities to start volunteering, from getting involved in the coffee shop, to lending a hand in the warehouse.

Gill's dedication and passion for volunteering are a shining example of the positive impact that volunteers can have in their communities. To get involved in volunteering at The Harbour Centre Community Grocery in Bedworth, visit https://communitygrocery.org.uk/bedworth/

On Monday 8 May 2023, people across the nation will be doing their bit and volunteering their time as part of The Big Help Out, an official Coronation initiative. The Big Help Out encourages all of us to have a go at volunteering, whether it be for an hour, a day, or on a regular basis to lend a hand, make a change, and help the people and good causes within our local communities.

To find out more volunteering stories and opportunities across Warwickshire, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/volunteering

For more information about the Coronation in Warwickshire, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/coronation