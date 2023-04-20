Finance Manager - New Directions Rugby
Up to 30 hours per week
A great opportunity to join a dynamic local charity supporting vulnerable adults, most of whom have a learning disability. We were established almost 70 years ago by local families and have a strong financial record. We have gone from strength to strength and now support over 100 people from the local community with a 160 strong staff team and are continuing to grow.
We are looking for a strong and experienced Finance Manager to join our Senior Leadership Team, consisting of the Chief Executive, HR Manager and Operations Managers.
This is a Senior Leadership role and you will be responsible for all duties necessary to fulfil the accounting functions, supported by a part-time Finance Assistant, including:
- Day to day accounting transactions, including sales invoicing, purchase ledger and bank reconciliations (Sageline 50)
- Monthly payroll, including year-end reporting (Sage payroll)
- Management accounts, budgets and forecasts
- Internal audit (quality as well as financial)
As part of the Senior Leadership Team you will also be involved in setting the strategy for the organisation. You will carry out management duties including:
- Attending Board meetings and team meetings
- Advising and supporting the management team
- Line management of staff
The ideal candidate will be able to demonstrate the following:
- Strong accounting skills and sound business acumen
- Effective communication, time management and organisational skills
- Ability to meet deadlines
- Ability to self motivate and work on own initiative
- Ability to think outside the box
- Values aligned to those of the Charity
Benefits include:
Salary Range (FTE): £47,107 to £54,111
Flexible working
Hybrid working
28 days annual leave (including bank holidays)
NEST pension
Employee Assistance Programme
Deadline for applications: 5th May 2023
Provisional Interview Date(s) 10th and 11th May 2023
To learn more, please visit: https://newdirectionsrugby.org.uk/vacancies/