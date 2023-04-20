Finance Manager - New Directions Rugby

Up to 30 hours per week

A great opportunity to join a dynamic local charity supporting vulnerable adults, most of whom have a learning disability. We were established almost 70 years ago by local families and have a strong financial record. We have gone from strength to strength and now support over 100 people from the local community with a 160 strong staff team and are continuing to grow.

We are looking for a strong and experienced Finance Manager to join our Senior Leadership Team, consisting of the Chief Executive, HR Manager and Operations Managers.

This is a Senior Leadership role and you will be responsible for all duties necessary to fulfil the accounting functions, supported by a part-time Finance Assistant, including:

Day to day accounting transactions, including sales invoicing, purchase ledger and bank reconciliations (Sageline 50)

Monthly payroll, including year-end reporting (Sage payroll)

Management accounts, budgets and forecasts

Internal audit (quality as well as financial)

As part of the Senior Leadership Team you will also be involved in setting the strategy for the organisation. You will carry out management duties including:

Attending Board meetings and team meetings

Advising and supporting the management team

Line management of staff

The ideal candidate will be able to demonstrate the following:

Strong accounting skills and sound business acumen

Effective communication, time management and organisational skills

Ability to meet deadlines

Ability to self motivate and work on own initiative

Ability to think outside the box

Values aligned to those of the Charity

Benefits include:

Salary Range (FTE): £47,107 to £54,111

Flexible working

Hybrid working

28 days annual leave (including bank holidays)

NEST pension

Employee Assistance Programme

Deadline for applications: 5th May 2023

Provisional Interview Date(s) 10th and 11th May 2023

To learn more, please visit: https://newdirectionsrugby.org.uk/vacancies/