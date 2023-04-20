Finance Assistant - New Directions Rugby

18 hours per week

A great opportunity to join a dynamic local charity supporting vulnerable adults, most of whom have a learning disability.  We were established almost 70 years ago by local families and have a strong financial record.  We have gone from strength to strength and now support over 100 people from the local community with a 160 strong staff team and are continuing to grow.

We are looking for a proactive, enthusiastic and reliable Finance Assistant, with sound transactional finance experience covering all areas of sales ledger and purchase ledger duties, including the processing of payroll. 

  • Day to day accounting transactions, including sales invoicing, purchase ledger and bank reconciliations (Sageline 50)
  • Monthly payroll processing, (Sage payroll)
  • Preparing month-end and year-end journals

The ideal candidate will be able to demonstrate the following:

  • Educated to A-level standard or equivalent
  • Two years’ experience working in a finance role
  • Highly organised with the ability to adhere to tight deadlines
  • Proven IT skills with a working knowledge of SageLine 50, Sage Payroll, Excel and Google Sheets
  • High degree of accuracy and attention to detail
  • Values aligned to those of the Charity

Benefits include:
Salary of £25k per annum (FTE)
Flexible working
28 days annual leave (FTE – including bank holidays)
NEST pension
Employee Assistance Programme

Deadline for applications:  30th April 2023

To learn more, please visit: https://newdirectionsrugby.org.uk/vacancies/

 

Published: 20th April 2023

