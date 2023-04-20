Finance Assistant - New Directions Rugby
18 hours per week
A great opportunity to join a dynamic local charity supporting vulnerable adults, most of whom have a learning disability. We were established almost 70 years ago by local families and have a strong financial record. We have gone from strength to strength and now support over 100 people from the local community with a 160 strong staff team and are continuing to grow.
We are looking for a proactive, enthusiastic and reliable Finance Assistant, with sound transactional finance experience covering all areas of sales ledger and purchase ledger duties, including the processing of payroll.
- Day to day accounting transactions, including sales invoicing, purchase ledger and bank reconciliations (Sageline 50)
- Monthly payroll processing, (Sage payroll)
- Preparing month-end and year-end journals
The ideal candidate will be able to demonstrate the following:
- Educated to A-level standard or equivalent
- Two years’ experience working in a finance role
- Highly organised with the ability to adhere to tight deadlines
- Proven IT skills with a working knowledge of SageLine 50, Sage Payroll, Excel and Google Sheets
- High degree of accuracy and attention to detail
- Values aligned to those of the Charity
Benefits include:
Salary of £25k per annum (FTE)
Flexible working
28 days annual leave (FTE – including bank holidays)
NEST pension
Employee Assistance Programme
Deadline for applications: 30th April 2023
To learn more, please visit: https://newdirectionsrugby.org.uk/vacancies/