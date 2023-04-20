Finance Assistant - New Directions Rugby

18 hours per week

A great opportunity to join a dynamic local charity supporting vulnerable adults, most of whom have a learning disability. We were established almost 70 years ago by local families and have a strong financial record. We have gone from strength to strength and now support over 100 people from the local community with a 160 strong staff team and are continuing to grow.

We are looking for a proactive, enthusiastic and reliable Finance Assistant, with sound transactional finance experience covering all areas of sales ledger and purchase ledger duties, including the processing of payroll.

Day to day accounting transactions, including sales invoicing, purchase ledger and bank reconciliations (Sageline 50)

Monthly payroll processing, (Sage payroll)

Preparing month-end and year-end journals

The ideal candidate will be able to demonstrate the following:

Educated to A-level standard or equivalent

Two years’ experience working in a finance role

Highly organised with the ability to adhere to tight deadlines

Proven IT skills with a working knowledge of SageLine 50, Sage Payroll, Excel and Google Sheets

High degree of accuracy and attention to detail

Values aligned to those of the Charity

Benefits include:

Salary of £25k per annum (FTE)

Flexible working

28 days annual leave (FTE – including bank holidays)

NEST pension

Employee Assistance Programme

Deadline for applications: 30th April 2023

To learn more, please visit: https://newdirectionsrugby.org.uk/vacancies/