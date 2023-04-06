Tony’s story part three: The written and physical tests

Over the past few weeks you’ve been hearing from Tony, one of the intake who is currently going through the on-call firefighter recruitment process with Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Tony is sharing his story to give you an insight into what it takes to become an on-call firefighter and encourage you to consider applying for one of our on-call roles.

In part three, he explains about the next stage of the recruitment process so let’s hear how he’s getting on:

“I am very pleased to report that my journey continues!

“On 8 March I sat the written tests at Henley-in-Arden Fire Station, the first being a test of numeracy skills based on several role-related scenarios, while the second paper was based on understanding information.

“Passing the Written Tests enabled me to proceed in the process and take the role-related physical tests on 18 March at Kenilworth Fire Station. Having previously attended the Awareness Day there, I was well prepared for what lay in store. Whilst I was quietly confident having put in the time at the gym, there was an air of nervousness between the 12 candidates who had made it through so far. To progress in the process it is necessary to pass all six physical tests.

“Of the six role-related tests, which I described in my previous article, the one that I thought could prove to be my nemesis was the confined space crawl in full fire-kit wearing a blackened out breathing apparatus mask. The rat-run is laid out in an old storage container and is on two levels and must be negotiated on hands and knees.

“Previously on Awareness Day I had some difficulty passing down through the hole in the floor to the lower level. I somehow exited the run feet first having dropped down the hole head first! However, on this occasion I managed to curl up in a tighter ball over the hole then push my legs down followed by my shoulders then helmet. To my relief I was facing the right way and crawled out in the correct fashion to be congratulated by the instructor, Matt. I was elated!

“The equipment carry followed shortly after and I think because of the adrenaline rush I managed to knock 42 seconds off my previous time, achieved four weeks earlier. I gave it my all and I was spurred on over the course by fellow recruits and firefighter staff alike which helped.

“When we had completed all the tests we were called into the office in our respective groups to learn of our results. The words, “I am pleased to say that you have all passed” filled me with pride as well as relief!

“Passing the physical tests meant that I could progress to the informal interview stage at Shipston Fire Station on 28 March. This was more of a discussion about my personal qualities and attributes together with relevant life experiences and how they relate to those attributes of a Firefighter. I felt the interview went well and so my next hurdle in this process will be a medical assessment and fitness test by the Warwickshire Fire and Rescue doctor at the end of April. The fitness test is based on the Chester Treadmill Test. In the gym I usually start my workout with this so I should be OK on the day.”

You can visit the team at Shipston Fire Station to get a taste of our training exercises and find out more about our on-call roles on Tuesdays from 7pm to 9pm.

If you would like to meet our on-call fire fighters and ask questions, please visit your local fire station or sign up for a free online on-call information session here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/warwickshire-fire-and-rescue-service-33378119679.

You can also email ffrecruitment@warwickshire.gov.uk for more information or visit our website: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/oncallfirefighters.