New Nuneaton highway scheme receives Council approval

A new, developer-funded, highways scheme for Nuneaton has received endorsement from Warwickshire County Council.

This project will see significant improvements to the junction of Eastboro Way and Crowhill Road ahead of the development of 360 new homes in the area.

Both Warwickshire County Council’s Cabinet and Full Council this month approved the addition of £4,409,900 to the Capital Programme to develop the signalised junction works and highways improvement scheme at the A4254 Eastboro Way/Crowhill Road intersection in Nuneaton.

The funding for this project comes from Section 278 funds, which are provided by housing developers to cover new items of essential infrastructure relating to their developments.

These works are required following planning consent granted with conditions earlier in the year for the development of 360 residential dwellings on the Sketchley Gardens Nuneaton agricultural land, to the East of Eastboro Way.

The project will take the form of a signalised T Intersection and improvements to all junctions leading to it.

Mark Ryder, Strategic Director for Communities, said: “Warwickshire County Council are committed to ensuring that our residents are supported through excellent transport infrastructure. As new developments come forward to meet the county’s housing needs, we need to ensure that the impact of the increased traffic is mitigated.

“The Eastboro Way/Crowhill Road signalised T Junction and highway development scheme will ensure that the housing development is safely and efficiently served by a new and improved transport link.”

The Council paper for this item can be found here: https://democracy.warwickshire.gov.uk/documents/s29776/Developer%20-%20Funded%20S278%20Highway%20Scheme%20Approvals.pdf

