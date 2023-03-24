Tony’s story part two: The on-call firefighter awareness day

Last week you met Tony, who is currently going through the on-call firefighter recruitment process with Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Tony is sharing his story to show you what you can expect when going through the on-call recruitment journey.

In part two of his story Tony shares more about the next step of the recruitment process, so let’s catch up with him:

“What an adrenaline rush! I have now begun the process to hopefully become an on-call firefighter with Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service being based at Shipston-on-Stour Fire Station.

“I recently attended the initial Awareness Day at Kenilworth Fire Station. This is specifically organised to provide potential on-call firefighter recruits a foretaste of the role-related physical tests that one must pass to be accepted into the service.

“I arrived at Kenilworth Fire Station with some trepidation hoping that my regular trips to Shipston gym would stand me in good stead. My nervousness soon dissipated as the would-be recruits were warmly welcomed by the dedicated staff from both Kenilworth Fire Station and headquarters at Leamington Spa. The day was well organised and begun with completion of a current state of health form followed by a short presentation explaining the firefighter’s role in detail, the training schedule, and the remuneration package on offer.

“Following the presentation, I, together with other candidates, were divided into small groups and then we were led to the drill yard at the rear of the station and provided with fire kit consisting of boots, trousers, tunic, helmet, and gloves. The kit was surprisingly well-fitting and warm although the adrenaline-fuelled action to follow would soon raise the temperature in our kit!

"There was a set of six physical tests. An instructor was on hand at each physical test station set out in the drill yard and he gave practical advice and specific instructions which had to be followed not only for reasons of safety but also for us to maximise our performance of the required tasks bearing in mind we had never encountered these before.

“My group started with the ‘casualty evacuation’. This involved dragging a life-size dummy weighing 55kg backwards over 30 metres. This was followed by the ‘ladder climb.’ This was a test to ensure we had both confidence in climbing a ladder as well as no fear of heights. We were shown the method of ladder climb to adopt as well as how to perform a special leg lock which consisted of entwining one leg through the rounds of the ladder.

“This was to be performed at a height of just under three storeys on the 13.5 metre ladder pitched up against the drill tower and was to be followed by taking both hands off the ladder, leaning backwards, and identifying a letter held by the instructor at the foot of the ladder. Incidentally a fall-arrest harness was worn to provide added confidence and security.

“The next test was probably the most extraordinary sensory sensation that I have ever experienced. It is called ‘enclosed space.’ This involved donning a blackened out breathing apparatus face mask and negotiating a previously unseen dual-level rat-run constructed within a steel storage container.

“The set course was to be negotiated on hands and knees. The way forward was determined purely by one’s sense of touch and feel along the enclosing walls and by sweeping over the floor and ceiling in front of you with one’s hand. Bizarrely I recall negotiating a hole in the floor but how I exited the run feet first I have no idea. I proved to myself that I am not claustrophobic in tight spaces which was the main aim of the test.

"Next came the ‘ladder lift’ test. This involved lifting a bar, with a total weight of 30 kg, above head height which simulates the collaborative lifting of a 13.5 metre ladder. The ‘manual dexterity’ test that followed involved the putting together of safety fall-arrest equipment, used when working at height, in a certain order then dismantling again in a set order within a set time.

“My favourite and undoubtedly the most strenuous was the ‘equipment carry’ test. This is where I relied upon my time spent in the gym over the past four months. The test had to be completed within 5 minutes 35 seconds. It started with the run-out of a high pressure hose reel over 25 metres followed by a jog of 25 metres back to the start; this was followed by the carrying of two 70 mm lay-flat hose reels over 100 metres, then carrying a single hose reel a further 25 metres followed by a jog over 75 metres; the carrying of a length of suction hose over the shoulder while carrying a basket strainer in the other hand for a distance of 100 metres followed to be followed finally by the carrying of a barbell weighing 30 kg over 100 metres to the finish.

“Each candidate was spurred on by staff members and other candidates and I managed to complete the test with 10 seconds to spare, but I aim to shave a few seconds off this time the next time I do it now that I know what is involved!

“This Awareness Day is a most worthwhile event to attend as it gives candidates the chance to experience the role-related physical tests that need to be passed on test day. However, before I can take these tests, I must first pass the written tests in March. These are tests involving both numeracy and understanding information.

“This is my next hurdle in the process. Fingers crossed I can remember my school days!”

Do you want to learn more about Tony’s journey? Keep checking back here and on our social media as we share more updates on how Tony is getting on.

Read the first part of Tony’s story here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/news/article/4038/meet-tony-applicant-for-an-on-call-firefighter-role-with-warwickshire-fire-and-rescue-service.

If you would like to meet our on-call fire fighters and ask questions, please visit your local fire station or sign up for a free online on-call information session here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/warwickshire-fire-and-rescue-service-33378119679.

You can also email ffrecruitment@warwickshire.gov.uk for more information.