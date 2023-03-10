Carer Eve/Wknds - Alcester Home Care Agency Ltd

Carer Eve/Wknds - 25K p/a FTE Travel paid @ FULL rate, 35p/mile £100 Bonus
Alcester Home Care Agency Ltd
Are you seeking an exciting opportunity to work within a team that truly cares and listens?
We at Alcester Home Care, pride ourselves in delivering the highest quality service to our clients.
Our aim is to ensure that we enable our clients to remain as independent as possible, for as long as possible.
What makes us different?
We care about the people who work for us
You are what makes us special, and we listen…
We hold regular staff meetings to ensure our team can voice their opinions and ideas.
You are an integral part of the team, your ideas help to enhance creativity and a fresh approach.
We have an open office policy, you are always welcome to pop in for a chat and a cuppa.
No rushed visits!!
We really do have the best team from Directors, Management, and Carers.
Come join our Team!!
The benefits of joining:
- No previous experience needed, we provide full training
- £10.20 - £12 per hour + travel and mileage + double pay on bank holidays
- Travel and Wait Time paid at YOUR FULL HOURLY rate.
- £100 Induction/Probation Bonus
- Paid mileage at 35p per mile
- Weekend Enhancements
- Uniforms provided
- Paid DBS Checks
- Full paid Induction Training
- Access to Early Pay (Access 50% of your pay ahead of payroll)
- Paid Shadowing
- Pension scheme
- Bonus Reward Scheme for referring new carers, up to £100
- Access to fully funded NVQ training, up to level 5
- An outstanding management team to support you all the way
Requirements:
- Able to use initiative and able to work as a team and independently.
- A strong desire to care and be compassionate.
- Desirable NVQ Level 2/3, options to enrol onto funded qualification.
- Desirable ability to drive with a FULL licence and Class A Business Insurance.
- Ensure all mandatory training is completed in a timely manner
- No experience needed as full training will be given
- Access to our Digital Care planning system, Access Care Planner.
- Access to our E-Learning system
- Alternate weekend availability is desirable
- Full Driving licence and access to a vehicle.
- Effective written and verbal communication skills
Ideal Candidate would be:
- Kind and compassionate
- Patient and willing
- Be able to promote independence, life skills and choices
- A good communicator
- Work well within a team
- Be able to support daily living tasks such as: personal hygiene, shopping, laundry, cleaning, preparing meals/fluids, companionship, medication, outings and many more.
Job Types: Full-time, Part-time, Permanent
Part-time hours: 6 - 40 per week
Salary: £10.20-£12.00 per hour
Benefits:
- Company events
- Company pension
- Flexitime
- On-site parking
- Referral programme
- Store discount
Day range:
- Every weekend
- Monday to Friday
- Weekends only
Shift:
- 10 hour shift
- 12 hour shift
- 8 hour shift
- Day shift
- Night shift
Application question(s):
- Do you have a valid driving licence and access to a car?
Work Location: On the road
