Residential Support Worker (Theraputic) - Young Foundations

Binley Woods, Coventry

Full-Time

40 hours per week

£21,779.86 - £24,300.10 dependent on qualifications and/or experience

Do you enjoy working with children? If you can honestly answer yes, we may have your ideal job!

As a Support Worker at Young Foundations, you will make a real difference to the lives of children and young people with additional needs. Whether you are starting out on your career in Children and Young People’s services, or have previous experience as a Support Worker, you will be inspired by and learn from a team of motivated staff, who will guide, train and support you in your new role.

Whilst no two days are ever the same, you will:

Be a positive role model

Provide a safe and happy home environment for children and young people to relax, learn and grow

Encourage health and well-being through social, educational and recreational activities

Assist with domestic tasks such as cooking, cleaning, washing and shopping

Ensure stability and consistency in a family orientated manner

Actively contribute to positive outcomes for the children and young people and the service as a whole

We ask that you are:

Compassionate and caring

Reliable and have a willingness to learn

Patient with a positive mindset

Supportive and dedicated to keeping children and young people safe

Young Foundations will offer:

Great work-life balance

Inclusive and relationship-based culture

Full and comprehensive training

Free DBS

252 hours annual leave (pro rata)

Fully funded Level 3/4 Health & Social Care qualification

Funding towards a Therapeutic Childcare bachelor’s degree

Multiple career pathways

In-house clinical support

To apply, please visit: https://youngfoundations.com/job-listing/residential-support-worker-theraputic/