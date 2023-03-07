Residential Support Worker (Theraputic) - Young Foundations
Binley Woods, Coventry
Full-Time
40 hours per week
£21,779.86 - £24,300.10 dependent on qualifications and/or experience
Do you enjoy working with children? If you can honestly answer yes, we may have your ideal job!
As a Support Worker at Young Foundations, you will make a real difference to the lives of children and young people with additional needs. Whether you are starting out on your career in Children and Young People’s services, or have previous experience as a Support Worker, you will be inspired by and learn from a team of motivated staff, who will guide, train and support you in your new role.
Whilst no two days are ever the same, you will:
- Be a positive role model
- Provide a safe and happy home environment for children and young people to relax, learn and grow
- Encourage health and well-being through social, educational and recreational activities
- Assist with domestic tasks such as cooking, cleaning, washing and shopping
- Ensure stability and consistency in a family orientated manner
- Actively contribute to positive outcomes for the children and young people and the service as a whole
We ask that you are:
Compassionate and caring
Reliable and have a willingness to learn
Patient with a positive mindset
Supportive and dedicated to keeping children and young people safe
Young Foundations will offer:
- Great work-life balance
- Inclusive and relationship-based culture
- Full and comprehensive training
- Free DBS
- 252 hours annual leave (pro rata)
- Fully funded Level 3/4 Health & Social Care qualification
- Funding towards a Therapeutic Childcare bachelor’s degree
- Multiple career pathways
- In-house clinical support
To apply, please visit: https://youngfoundations.com/job-listing/residential-support-worker-theraputic/