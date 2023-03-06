Team Leader - Midway Care Group

Job Title: Team Leader

Location: Farriers Way (Nuneaton Supported Living)

Line Manager: Natasha Pender (Locality Manager)

Department: Operations

Team: Operations

Hours: 35 hours Salary: Up to £11.10 per hour

Job Description: ✓ Support and supervision of staff and acting as Shift leader ✓ Supporting Service Users in achieving daily living skills ✓ Identifying and meeting the needs of the individual ✓ Developing and maintaining relationships with Service Users, staff and the local community ✓ Positively encouraging choices in keeping with the rights of people with a Learning Disability ✓ To work additional hours when authorised and as necessitated by the needs of the business and take part in on-call

Experience/Qualifications: Previous experience / Learning Disabilities / Preferably within a Residential and Supported Living setting

To apply: https://uk.indeed.com/job/team-leader-7581cd27671300a6