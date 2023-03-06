Deputy Locality Manager - Midway (Nuneaton)

Job Title: Deputy Locality Manager

Location: Uxbridge (Nuneaton Supported Living)

Line Manager: Natasha Pender (Locality Manager)

Department: Operations

Team: Operations Hours: 37.5 hours

Salary: Up to £25k

Job Description: ✓ Support and supervision of staff and acting as the point of call in the absence of the Locality Manager. ✓ Supporting Support Workers to support Service Users in achieving daily living skills ✓ Identifying and meeting the needs of the individuals including Support Workers and Service Users ✓ Positively encouraging choices in keeping with the rights of people with a Learning Disability ✓ To work additional hours when authorised and as necessitated by the needs of the business and take part in on-call. Including evening and weekend hours ✓ Travelling between Services to offer support where necessary ✓ Supporting the Locality Manager to ensure the relevant legislation is achieved and where shortfalls are found, to make remedial action to meet the developments

Experience/Qualifications: Previous experience / Learning Disabilities / Preferably within a Residential and Supported Living setting

To Apply: https://uk.indeed.com/job/deputy-locality-manager-supported-living-b00f365a1a7ad45c