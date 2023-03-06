Home Care Assistant - Evening and Weekends (Alcester Home Care)

Home Care Assistant - Evening and Weekends

P/A FTE* 50p per mile!

Job description:

Are you seeking an exciting opportunity to work within a team that truly carers and listens?

We at Alcester Home Care, pride ourselves in delivering the highest quality service to our clients.

Our aim is to ensure that we enable our clients to remain as independent as possible, for as long as possible.

What makes us different?

We carer about the people who work for us You are what makes us special, and we listen…

We hold regular staff meetings to ensure our team can voice their opinions and ideas.

You are an integral part of the team, your ideas help to enhance creativity and a fresh approach.

We have an open office policy, you are always welcome to pop in for a chat and a cuppa.

No rushed visits!!

We really do have the best team from Directors, Management, and Carers.

Come join our Team!!

What we can do for you:

· £10.30 - £11.80per hr + travel time + plus double pay on Bank holidays

· Paid Mileage at 50p.

· Paid wait and travel time.

· Mostly 1-hour visits

· Weekend enhancements

· Uniforms provided.

· Paid DBS check.

· Full paid induction training

· Access to Early Pay

· Access to fully funded NVQ training, up to level 5

Requirements:

· Able to use initiative

· Desirable NVQ Level 2/3, options to enrol onto funded qualification.

· Able to work as a team and independently.

· Desirable ability to drive with a FULL licence and Class A Business Insurance.

· Ensure all mandatory training is completed in a timely manner

· No experience needed as full training will be given

· Access to our Digital Care planning system, Access Care Planner.

· Access to our E-Learning system

· Recent 10% pay increase to support with current fuel rises

Ideal Candidate would be:

· Kind and compassionate

· Patient and willing

· Be able to promote independence, life skills and choices

· A good communicator

· Work well within a team

· Be able to support daily living tasks such as: personal hygiene, shopping, laundry, cleaning, preparing meals/fluids, companionship, medication, outings and many more.

Job Types: Full-time, Part-time, Permanent

Salary: £10.30-£11.80 per hour

Benefits:

· Company pension

· Employee discount

· Flexitime

Schedule:

· Day shift

· Monday to Friday

· Night shift

· Overtime

· Weekend availability

· Bonus scheme

To learn more, please visit: https://www.alcesterhomecareagency.co.uk/