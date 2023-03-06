Deputy Manager (Supported Living Service) - New Directions

Deputy Manager (Supported Living Service)

Salary £27,694 per annum

Full time 38 hours per week

You have a fantastic opportunity to join our organisation as a Deputy Manager working in one of our Supported Living services within Rugby town centre. The service has individual flats with an experienced Registered Manager and staff team providing a range of support with bespoke support packages to suit individuals’ needs.

You will work with the Registered Manager to provide day to day leadership to a team consisting of team leaders, senior support workers and support workers. You will coach the team to grow and develop whilst promoting the supported living service in line with the company’s vision, business aims and objectives. You will report directly to the Registered Manager. This is an exciting challenge and you will be involved with all aspects of the management of the service including recruitment, assessments, support planning and quality compliance. You will have the full support of the Registered Manager and members of the operational team.

Job Requirements:

Ideally an experienced Team Leader or Deputy wishing to take the next step in their career.

Previous experience of working in Health and Social Care, working with adults with learning disabilities, ASD, mental health issues and/or additional needs

To be able to work flexibly as this role will include some shift work, weekends, evenings and holidays when required

Qualified to Level 3 Diploma/NVQ Health & Social Care/Management or equivalent

Working towards or holding a Level 5 Diploma in Leadership in Health & Social Care (desirable) or willing and able to undertake Level 5

Have commitment to continuous professional development

Have an understanding of requirements to comply with CQC and commissioning standards

To be able to participate with the on-call rota within supported living

To have an enhanced DBS for Adults and Children registered on the Update Service or be willing to have an application made during the recruitment process.

To learn more, please visit: https://newdirectionsrugby.org.uk/vacancies/