Temporary Senior Administrator - New Directions

Temporary Senior Administrator (to cover maternity leave) to start asap to allow a handover as present incumbent leaves 17/03/23

Salary £22,575 per annum

Full time 38 hours per week

This is an exciting opportunity to play a key role in our busy Administration Department. You will be the first point of contact for our head office based in central Rugby and will provide administrative support to the management team. The role is varied in nature and will include supporting recruitment, training and purchasing. You will be responsible for keeping various databases and records updated and will be willing to learn new skills and software packages. You will have strong people and IT skills including Google suite and a good understanding of data protection and GDPR.

You will have a positive, professional and friendly approach, be experienced in a range of administrative tasks, able to work in an organised manner and have great attention to detail.

We will offer you:

a supportive working environment

the opportunity to work alongside the present Senior Administrator prior to the maternity leave period commencing

staff reward and recognition scheme

access to a free and confidential employee assistance programme

access to a reduced rate, voluntary healthcare cash plan to support your health and wellbeing and that of your family

work-life balance policy to support your health and wellbeing

the right to request flexible working from day one of employment

learning and development opportunities to support you to develop your skills.

To learn more, please visit: https://newdirectionsrugby.org.uk/vacancies/