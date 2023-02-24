During the closure of Hurley Common from 27th February to 10th March 2023, the Diamond Bus 76B and Stagecoach 15 service will be unable to serve Hurley Common or Wood End.

Should you need to travel on the bus during this time, please make your journey by Taxi and your fare(s) will be reimbursed in line with the Terms and Conditions below.

Terms and Conditions

Reimbursement will only be paid for journeys between the above dates, between Hurley Common or Wood End and any other point on the 76B or 15 bus routes, during the times that the bus normally operates only, and any return journey under the same conditions. A receipt MUST be obtained from the Taxi company for the journey and sent to Passenger Transport Dept, Transport Delivery, Warwickshire County Council, Shire Hall, Warwick, Warwickshire. CV34 4TH. Please include your name, address, contact telephone number and your bank details (bank name, sort code and account no). Please mark the envelope CONFIDENTIAL. Alternatively, please scan/photograph and email your receipts along with the required details to: passengertransport@warwickshire.gov.uk. Reimbursements will be paid via bank transfer as soon as possible. No reimbursement will be paid without an official receipt from a licenced Taxi company. Warwickshire County Council cannot be held responsible for any items lost in the post.