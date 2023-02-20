Supported Living Support Workers – Learning Disabilities, Autism, Mental Health (New Directions)

Full time (35 hours per week) and part time shifts available, including evenings, weekends, and sleep-ins (paid at the rate of £70.47 per session).

We would particularly welcome applicants who can work weekend shifts

Salary £18,345 up to £19,073 per annum (£10.08 per hour, up to £10.48 per hour), pro rata for part time hours

Overtime regularly available

Peter, Emily* and others like them are looking for people to support them to live their lives as independently as possible by becoming part of their team of Support Workers in our modern town-centre supported living accommodation services in Rugby, where no two days are the same. Part of a supportive team, you will lone-work at times so will have the ability to remain calm in an emergency, know when to seek support, be confident and resilient in managing difficult situations and above all, have the interests of the people we support at the heart of everything you do.

You may already have experience of supporting people with mental health needs and/or learning disabilities and other complex needs. You may have a background in care or have worked in an environment supporting people who are vulnerable for a variety of reasons. Whether or not you have previous experience, we are looking for people who can demonstrate compassion, respect and empathy.

Could you support Peter*?

Peter is 24, likes going out with his friends, socialising at the local pub, going to the cinema to see the latest films and would like to get a job. Peter has mental health needs and at times does not engage in his support, however he needs encouragement to maintain his flat, to keep it clean and to learn to cook healthy meals.

Could you support Emily*?

Emily is 20, has moved out of her family home for the first time, has a partner, attends college and would like to start a family. Emily has learning disabilities and needs encouragement and support with daily living skills, such as managing her money and doing shopping; and with maintaining positive friendships.

*Peter and Emily are just examples of some of the people you will support.

Every person we support is an individual; they are all unique, have their own hobbies and interests. You may support individuals with their personal care, daily living skills and involvement in their local community. Your role will be to support them to live their life to the fullest, keep them safe and support them to take positive risks, helping them to achieve their hopes and aspirations.

New Directions is a leading provider of learning, physical and autism disability support services. We are a thriving and progressive charity with a passion for providing the highest quality service to the people we support and are committed to supporting every individual to live their life the way they want to. As we continue to expand our services we are looking to recruit Support Workers who are motivated and passionate about making a difference to the lives of the people we support.

What we offer you:

Pay above the national minimum wage

28 days leave per year including public holidays, pro rata for part time employees

Cost of DBS check reimbursed on successful completion of probation

Comprehensive service-specific induction and ongoing regular supervision, training and development

Working alongside and shadowing a “buddy” who will support you as you settle into your new role

Opportunity and support to achieve a work-based level 2 qualification

Free 24 hour confidential Employee Assistance Programme helpline

Reduced rate voluntary healthcare cash plan to support your health and wellbeing and that of your family

The chance to wake up everyday knowing that you are making a difference!

If you are looking for your next career move, or are ready for a change in career, are positive, kind, honest and a good listener, this could be the job for you. You will have patience, common sense and the ability to problem solve and will share our values of choice, independence, equality and treating everyone with respect.

To learn more, please visit: https://newdirectionsrugby.org.uk/vacancies/