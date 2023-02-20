Care Worker (Residential Services) - New Directions

Full time 35.5 hours per week

Part Time 31.5 hours per week + sleeps

Part Time 21 hours per week (weekends only – Friday, Saturday and Sunday)

Salary £18,607 up to £19,346 per annum (£10.08 per hour, up to £10.48 per hour), pro rata for part time hours

Sleep-ins paid at the rate of £70.47 per session

Overtime regularly available.

The role involves enabling, encouraging and supporting people according to their care plans to maintain their skills in all aspects of daily living and to achieve their desired outcomes e.g. supporting people with personal care, to make choices and to actively take part in the running of their home. You will support people within the local community and beyond, to attend appointments and take part in social and leisure activities and ensure they maintain relationships with their friends and families. Your skills will include basic computer skills, the ability to maintain accurate records, to prioritise and show initiative, and you will enjoy interacting with a variety of people. We provide full training and regular supervision so that you can develop your skills and progress in your career.

To learn more, please visit: https://newdirectionsrugby.org.uk/vacancies/