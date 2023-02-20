Residential Support Worker - Action for Children

At Action for Children, we're dedicated to building a diverse, inclusive, and authentic workplace. We actively encourage applications from Black, Asian & Minority Ethnicities and disabled candidates as they are under-represented within Action for Children. We want to take deliberate and purposeful action to ensure equal opportunity to all groups in society and for Action for Children.

Salary: Up to £22,600 per annum (pro-rata), depending on experience

Location: Kenilworth, Warwickshire

Contract/Hours: Permanent, Part-Time, Full-time and flexible opportunities.

Benefits:

Basic annual leave of 29 days PLUS bank holidays pro rata

Up to 5 more days leave for continuous service PLUS the option to buy another 5 days every year!

Gain professional qualifications with excellent training, and development opportunities.

Flexible maternity, adoption, and paternity packages.

Up to 7% employer pension contribution. Staff discount portal with your favourite brands.

Blue Light Card eligibility with 15,000 discounts from national retailers.

Why Action for Children?

We are one of the UK's largest children's charities – you may have seen us featured in a well-known Christmas TV advert for 2022. One way we support young people is through fun-packed short breaks in small residential homes located in local communities. You could soon be a valued member of our team at Warwickshire Disability in Kenilworth.

At Action for Children, we pride ourselves in being collaborative and inclusive. Are you passionate about changing the lives of children and young people to give them the best possible future?

A bit about the role

Warwickshire Disability is a registered Children's Home offering residential overnight short breaks for children and young people with severe learning disabilities and complex needs. We provide a homely welcoming and fun environment in which young people feel safe and free to gain a sense of their own self. Your skills, passions and interests could help us to continue achieving this. Whether it's being a whizz on the PlayStation, creating origami animals or exploring nature you can inspire our children.

If you want to make a real difference to the lives of disabled children and young people, why not apply to join our great team.

Let's talk about you.

Don't worry if you have never worked in a similar role before, it is your personality and personal qualities that matter. If you are passionate about creating brighter futures, this could be the perfect role for you. Ideally you will:

Understand how to engage with young people.

Have a positive approach and ‘can do' attitude.

Love working as part of a team.

Don't worry if you don't have a Level 3 Diploma in Residential Childcare (or equivalent), we will fund and support you throughout the course.

Good to know.

If you're excited about this role but your experience doesn't align perfectly with the job description, we'd love you to apply anyway. You might just be the perfect person for this role, or another role within the Action for Children family.

Application Process: There are five sections to complete: Personal Details, CV, Supporting Statement & Information, Equality & Diversity, Submission & Declaration.

Interviews: Interviews will be held at Warwickshire Disability in Kenilworth

Contact: Erika Brinkman, Recruitment Partner via email;

Erika.brinkman@actionforchildren.org.uk

To Apply, please visit: https://careers.actionforchildren.org.uk/vacancy/residential-support-worker-kenilworth-9158/9176/description/