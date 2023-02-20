Brookbank Complex Needs Day Service - Stratford-upon-Avon SUPPORT WORKER (HoE Mencap)

Here at Heart of England Mencap we enable people with learning disabilities to lead fulfilling lives allowing them to thrive and do, be and feel their best! We know that we can only achieve this by hiring the best staff who share our values.

We are looking for a Support Worker to join our team at Brookbank Complex Needs Day Service. This is a 7.5 hour a week role, working every Monday from 8.30am - 4pm in Stratford upon Avon.

In this role, you will be supporting our customers with Learning Disabilities and Complex Needs to do every day tasks and have the best time with us!

Customers are mainly supported on a 1:1 or 2:1 basis, you may be supporting them with eating, drinking and personal care. You will also be supporting customers to access the community in a variety of activities, this could include; swimming, going for coffee, enjoying and accessing the local area with walks in the pork, adaptable bike sessions and even karaoke! Our building based activities include sensory activities, arts and crafts, baking and any other activities that our customers wish to do - we offer a person centred approach at all times.

Some previous care experience is preferred however full training will be provided - after all, good care comes from the HEART and our supportive team are always on hand to assist.

Alongside being part of something amazing, our employee benefits include:

Extensive training and development – we will support with health and social care diplomas together with the care certificate

28 days’ annual leave (inclusive of bank holidays) rising to 33 days after 5 years

Access to 24 hour Employee Assistance Scheme and trained mental health first aiders

Discount card for high street and online retailers

Employee ‘Refer a Friend’ scheme

Long service awards

Sick pay

Life assurance scheme

Staff recognition awards

If you want to really make a difference every day and share our values: Honest Effective Aspirational Respectful Trustworthy why not apply today!

Salary

£9.50 per hour

Closing date

March 1, 2023

To Apply, please visit: https://www.jobs-heartofenglandmencap.org.uk/Job/34125ead-df8e-475e-bd4d-2107dcd59d27