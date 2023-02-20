Supported Living - Stratford upon Avon SUPPORT WORKER (HoE Mencap)

Here at Heart of England Mencap we enable people with learning disabilities to lead fulfilling lives allowing them to thrive and do, be and feel their best! We know that we can only achieve this by hiring the best staff who share our values.

Do you want a rewarding career in care where you can really make a difference everyday?

We have a new opening for Support Workers/Care Assistants to support our customers in the Stratford-upon-Avon area. This role will be working across multiple properties in Stratford-upon-Avon supporting our customers. We are looking for people who want to help our adults with learning disabilities to make the most of everyday - it could be ranging from assisting with personal care or prompting medication right through to supporting with daily living skills and supporting our customers to their social activities. We are able to offer anything from 5-40 hours per week on a permanent basis.

In our latest inspection, we were rated GOOD by CQC!

If you are Honest, Effective, Aspirational, Respectful and Trustworthy you’re our kind of person.

Alongside being part of something amazing, our employee benefits include:

Extensive training and development – we will support with health and social care diplomas together with the care certificate

28 days’ annual leave (inclusive of bank holidays) rising to 33 days after 5 years

Access to 24 hour Employee Assistance Scheme and trained mental health first aiders

Discount card for high street and online retailers

Employee ‘Refer a Friend’ scheme

Long service awards

Sick pay

Life assurance scheme

Staff recognition awards

If you want to really make a difference every day and share our values: Honest Effective Aspirational Respectful Trustworthy why not apply today!

Summary

Salary

£9.50 per hour

Closing date

March 1, 2023

To Apply, please visit: https://www.jobs-heartofenglandmencap.org.uk/Job/ae4e6c1c-86cb-44cc-8b64-04c07ae161b4