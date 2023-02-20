Supported Living – Warwick SUPPORT WORKER (HoE Mencap)

*New starter bonus of £750 for new employees within this service!*

Here at Heart of England Mencap we enable people with learning disabilities to lead fulfilling lives allowing them to thrive and do, be and feel their best! We know that we can only achieve this by hiring the best staff who share our values.

Are you currently working in the care industry and looking for your next challenge? Do you feel you don't get enough time to provide quality care to your customers?

We have a new opening for a Support Worker, to work on a 1-2-1 basis with an incredible customer. You will be part of a team supporting our customer in their own home in Hampton Magna, Warwick. You should have great communication skills and have a real zest for life.

Day to day duties may include:

- Medication

- Feeding

- Intimate personal care

- Moving & handling

- Continence support

- Monitoring health needs

- Managing and supporting behaviours which could be perceived as challenging

- Accessing the community and exploring hobbies

-- xperience with learning disabliities, autism and mental health conditions would be advantageous.

Our shift patterns include: 7am – 3pm / 3pm – 10pm sleep ins and waking nights (with an enhanced pay rate).

If you are Honest, Effective, Aspirational, Respectful and Trustworthy you’re our kind of person.

In our latest inspection, we were rated GOOD by CQC!

Alongside being part of something amazing, our employee benefits include:

Extensive training and development – we will support with health and social care diplomas together with the care certificate

28 days’ annual leave (inclusive of bank holidays) rising to 33 days after 5 years

Access to 24 hour Employee Assistance Scheme and trained mental health first aiders

Discount card for high street and online retailers

Employee ‘Refer a Friend’ scheme

Long service awards

Sick pay

Life assurance scheme

Staff recognition awards

Plus! Our New Starter incentive - earn an additional £750 in your first payslip for joining us!

If you want to really make a difference every day and share our values: Honest Effective Aspirational Respectful Trustworthy why not apply today!

Summary

Salary

£9.50 per hour

Closing date

March 1, 2023

To apply, please visit: https://www.jobs-heartofenglandmencap.org.uk/Job/aee8bbc7-6134-4db1-91ba-20e6a236fdc2