Valley Road - Leamington Spa SUPPORT WORKER (HoE Mencap)

*New starter bonus of £750 for new employees within this service!*

We are looking for 2 Support Workers to join our brilliant team at our Valley Road short breaks service.

We have an opening for a 28 hour a week contract or a 35-40 hour a week contract, both on a permanent basis.

Valley Road is a 4 bed home offering customers a home away from home experience. Our customers range from 18 years old through to their mid 50’s with their stays ranging from 1 night to 2 weeks and can include a variety of activities including cooking and baking, sensory sessions, access to our large garden with our adapted adult swing, basketball, football, access to the local community which may be going out to pubs, cafes, cinema, parks, movie nights and pamper sessions.

In the week, our shifts tend to be 7.30am-10am where you may spend some time supporting our customers with their morning routine. You might be required to prepare meals with our customers or maybe just some encouragement and support for them to do so themselves, it could also include assisting with grooming/personal care and washing/dressing ready to start their day. Some of our customers may go to a day service or to college for the day, whilst others will stay in the home so the option of 7.30am – 3pm shifts may become available in line with our customers wishes. We also have a 3pm-10pm shift once our customers have returned from their day activities. On the weekends, our shifts patterns are 7.30am–3pm or 3pm-10pm and will include activities and going out into the community – we are supportive of our customers going out into the community, developing new friendships and doing their favourite things so for our team no Two days are the same!

Some previous care experience could be advantageous however full training will be provided - after all, good care comes from the HEART.

Alongside being part of something amazing, our employee benefits include:

Extensive training and development – we will support with health and social care diplomas together with the care certificate

28 days’ annual leave (inclusive of bank holidays) rising to 33 days after 5 years

Access to 24 hour Employee Assistance Scheme and trained mental health first aiders

Discount card for high street and online retailers

Employee ‘Refer a Friend’ scheme

Long service awards

Sick pay

Life assurance scheme

Staff recognition awards

+ Plus! Our New Starter incentive - earn an additional £750 in your first payslip for joining us!

If you want to really make a difference every day and share our values: Honest Effective Aspirational Respectful Trustworthy why not apply today!

Summary

Salary

£9.50 per hour

Closing date

April 1, 2023

