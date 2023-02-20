Galanos House - Care Assistant

This job requires a DBS check at Enhanced level with barred list for adults.

We are looking for a compassionate and effective Care Assistant to provide person-centred care that embraces our values and behaviours and respects the beliefs and experiences of everyone that we support. Contribute to enhancing the quality of life and wellbeing of our residents. Continuously strive to improve the quality of care received by our residents by working to high standards.

The post holder will be required to work flexibly including nights, weekends, shifts and bank holidays, as required.

Benefits: 22 days annual leave plus bank holidays, Employee Assistance Helpline, Life Assurance.

Voluntary Benefits, Group Pension Plan, Cycle to Work Scheme, Annual leave, Sick pay above statutory minimums* (following completion of probation), free training and development courses, Employee Recognition Scheme and subsidised meals.

Skills/Qualifications:

Good standard of written and spoken English.

Good standard of education with GCSE Maths and English at grade A-C.

Working in a customer service role.

Undertaking caring responsibilities including personal care

Experience of working in a Care Home with older people including persons living with dementia or experience of working in adult health or social care or community

To apply, please visit: https://www.carehome.co.uk/jobs/job.cfm/id/96008573940