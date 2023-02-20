Galanos House - Care Supervisor

Job Setting: Care Home / Nursing Home

Job Role: Senior Carer / Head of Care / Team Leader

Date Posted: 13 Feb 2023

Salary: £12.06 per hour

Hours: Full Time

Job Reference: CareS35-GH-CHW

Job Location: Southam , Warwickshire

We are looking for a compassionate and experienced Care Supervisor to lead and supervise care teams at Galanos House. You will ensure that our teams are delivering, compassionate, effect and high-quality care to our beneficiaries. We have days and night contracts available.

As part of this role you will be expected to prepare comprehensive care plans that promote wellbeing and encourages beneficiaries and their families to participate so that the care plans respect their choices and preferences.

Educated to Level 3 Diploma in Adult Social Care or equivalent and evidence of continuous professional development relevant to Dementia care practice is essential. Previous experience of working in a Care Home with older people or working in adult social care is required to fulfil this role.

Benefits: 22 days annual leave plus bank holidays, Employee Assistance Helpline, Life Assurance.

Voluntary Benefits, Group Pension Plan, Cycle to Work Scheme, Annual leave, Sick pay above statutory minimums* (following completion of probation), free training and development courses, Employee Recognition Scheme and subsidised meals.

Skills/Qualifications:

Level 3 Diploma in Adult Social Care or equivalent

Level 3 Team Leader/Supervisory Apprenticeship Standard (or willing to work towards).

Evidence of continuous professional and personal development relevant to dementia care practice (e.g. accredited courses).

Experience of working in a Care Home with older people including persons living with dementia or experience of working in adult health or social care or community.

Experience in assessing needs and creating and evaluating care plans.

Experience in coaching

assessing or mentoring in the workplace

Experienced in the safe management of medicines i.e. ordering

storing

administering

disposal including ensuring adequate stocks and supplies.

Experienced in providing supportive and compassionate end-of-life care to individuals and their loved ones.

To apply, please visit: https://www.carehome.co.uk/jobs/job.cfm/id/96008573948