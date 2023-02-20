Galanos House - Nursing & Residential Manager

Job Setting: Care Home / Nursing Home

Job Role: Deputy Manager / Assistant Manager

Date Posted: 13 Feb 2023

Salary: £40,813 per annum Additional RA £2500pa

Hours: Full Time

Job Reference: ResNur-GH-CHW

Job Location: Southam , Warwickshire

This job requires a DBS check at Enhanced level with barred list for Adults.

Reporting to: Deputy Home Manager (Nursing and Residential Services)

Responsible for: Nurses (multiple) Care Supervisor (multiple)

Manage the delivery of safe, clinically effective and person-centred care of the highest quality to beneficiaries. Ensure the positive wellbeing of beneficiaries while actively working with the staff team to support achievement of their aspirations and delivering meaningful outcomes. To ensure effective running and allocation of a team to include management of the staff rota, performance, conduct and attendance.

A full breakdown of this role can be requested.

Benefits: 22 days annual leave plus bank holidays, Employee Assistance Helpline, Life Assurance.

Voluntary Benefits, Group Pension Plan, Cycle to Work Scheme, Annual leave, Sick pay above statutory minimums* (following completion of probation), free training and development courses, Employee Recognition Scheme and subsidised meals

Skills/Qualifications:

Level 4 certificate in the Principles of Leadership and Management in Health & Social Care

RN1 (Adult)

Detailed understanding and experience of the demands and complexities of health and social care environment.

Experience of working in a Care Home with older people and/or dementia.

Experience of working in collaboration with Allied Health professionals as part of a multidisciplinary team.

Experience of investigating adverse incidents

Evidence of implementing NMC Code into everyday practice and complies with NMC Standards of Competence for Registered Nurses (Adult)

Up to date with current research and published clinical and best practice standards e.g. NICE

Excellent motivational and management skills empowering individuals and staff groups to achieve and or exceed personal and business goals.

Good computer skills

Sound knowledge of the relevant codes and requirements of statutory bodies in relation to the running of a care home

Strong planning and administration

To apply, please visit: https://www.carehome.co.uk/jobs/job.cfm/id/96008573959