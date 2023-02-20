Galanos House - Café & Dining Assistant

Job Setting: Care Home / Nursing Home

Job Role: Kitchen Assistant / Catering Assistant

Date Posted: 15 Feb 2023

Salary: £10.10 per hour Evidence of Right To Work in the UK is Required

Hours: Full Time

Job Reference: CafDin35-GH-CHW

Job Location: Southam , Warwickshire

This job requires a DBS check at Enhanced level.

We are looking for a reliable and friendly person to assist the Café & Dining Supervisor with the day-to-day running of the community HUB & café. This person will be ensuring that all food and beverage preparation and its delivery is to a high quality standard while providing excellent service at all times. We provide residents of the care home, beneficiaries, visitors; along with staff and volunteers within the Care home, with food and beverages from the Café. We also hold events, private functions, including in meeting rooms and a therapy room.

We are open 7 days a week, including bank holidays and our hours extend into the evening once or twice a week, so flexibility is needed.

If you are looking to join a fun and energetic team and enjoy our employee benefits, please apply.

Benefits: 22 days annual leave plus bank holidays, Employee Assistance Helpline, Life Assurance.

Voluntary Benefits: Group Pension Plan, Cycle to Work Scheme, Annual leave, Sick pay above statutory minimums* (following completion of probation), free training and development courses, Employee Recognition Scheme and subsidised meals.

Skills/Qualifications:

Warm and confident communication skills

Good standard of general education

Ability to prioritise tasks during peak periods.

Able to deliver consistently high customer service with a desire for continuous improvement.

To apply, please visit: https://www.carehome.co.uk/jobs/job.cfm/id/96008585067