Galanos House - Housekeeping and Hospitality Assistant

Job Setting: Care Home / Nursing Home

Job Role: Housekeeper / Cleaner

Date Posted: 15 Feb 2023

Salary: £10.10 per hour This job requires evidence of Right to Work in the UK

Hours: Full Time

Job Reference: HHA35-GH-CHW

Job Location: Southam , Warwickshire

This job requires a DBS check at Enhanced level with barred list for adults.

To assist and contribute to the wellbeing and confidence of residents offering social companionship and provide excellent standards of visitor service maximising their enjoyment of the care home and associated facilities and activities. Keeping the environment safe for yourself and others, by undertaking a varied range of housekeeping tasks to ensure the highest standards of presentation, hygiene, and cleanliness. The post holder must be available to work weekends and evenings as necessary.

If you are looking for a varied role and to enjoy our employee benefits, please apply.

Benefits: 22 days annual leave plus bank holidays, Employee Assistance Helpline, Life Assurance.

Voluntary Benefits: Group Pension Plan, Cycle to Work Scheme, Annual leave, Sick pay above statutory minimums* (following completion of probation), free training and development courses, Employee Recognition Scheme and subsidised meals.

Skills/Qualifications:

Good standard of general education

Experience of working with or knowledge of Health and Safety

Awareness of COSHH procedures and regulations.

Level 2 Diploma in Hospitality or Housekeeping or equivalent (or willingness to work towards).

To apply, please visit: https://www.carehome.co.uk/jobs/job.cfm/id/96008585071