Galanos House - Volunteer Co-Ordinator

Job Setting: Care Home / Nursing Home

Job Role: Administrator

Date Posted: 15 Feb 2023

Salary: £22,010 per annum This job requires evidence of Right to Work in the UK

Hours: Full Time

Job Reference: VC35-GH-CHW

Job Location: Southam , Warwickshire

This job requires a DBS check at Enhanced level.

We are looking for an individual to identify, recruit and support volunteers contributing to the effective running of the home. This includes responsibility for the full cycle from recruitment and selection, through induction, training and on-going support and development of volunteers. Maximise the skills and knowledge of volunteers allowing them to meet their personal goals whilst working collaboratively with colleagues to ensure the placement of volunteers meets business needs.

If you are looking for an exciting and varied role, please apply.

Benefits: 22 days annual leave plus bank holidays, Employee Assistance Helpline, Life Assurance.

Voluntary Benefits: Group Pension Plan, Cycle to Work Scheme, Annual leave, Sick pay above statutory minimums* (following completion of probation), free training and development courses, Employee Recognition Scheme and subsidised meals.

Skills/Qualifications:

GCSE level C or above in Maths and English or equivalent.

NVQ level 3 Volunteer Management or equivalent.

Level 3 Award in Education and Training (or equivalent e.g. PTLLS).

Experience of working with volunteers.

Experience of recruitment and selection. Experience of organising/designing and delivering training.

Demonstrable administrative knowledge and skill.

Good IT skills

particularly MS Office including Excel and Word.

Good communication skills

with the ability to relate well with people at all levels.

To apply, please visit: https://www.carehome.co.uk/jobs/job.cfm/id/96008585174