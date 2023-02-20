Galanos House - Kitchen Assistant

Job Setting: Care Home / Nursing Home

Job Role: Kitchen Assistant / Catering Assistant

Date Posted: 15 Feb 2023

Salary: £10.10 per hour This job requires evidence of Right to Work in the UK

Hours: Full Time

Job Reference: KA35 - GH - CHW

Job Location: Southam , Warwickshire

This job requires a DBS check at Enhanced level.

We are looking for a Kitchen Assistant to assist the Chef in preparing a high standard of restaurant quality food for our Residents in Galanos House and the onsite Community HUB Café; where we serve visitors and their relatives, staff, volunteers and general public.

We need someone to assist in keeping all kitchen areas clean and tidy at all times. The post holder must be available to work weekends and evenings as necessary.

If you are looking for a fast-paced and varied role, please apply.

Benefits: 22 days annual leave plus bank holidays, Employee Assistance Helpline, Life Assurance.

Voluntary Benefits: Group Pension Plan, Cycle to Work Scheme, Annual leave, Sick pay above statutory minimums* (following completion of probation), free training and development courses, Employee Recognition Scheme and subsidised meals.

Skills/Qualifications:

Good standard of general education.

Level 2 Food Hygiene Certificate (or willingness to work towards).

Basic experience is essential for this role.

Ability to prioritise tasks during peak periods

Ability to deliver consistently high customer service with a desire for continuous improvement.

Warm and confident communication skills.

To apply, please visit: https://www.carehome.co.uk/jobs/job.cfm/id/96008585183